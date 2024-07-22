The fervour of cricket in Pakistan is at an all-time high, yet the national team's recent performances have left fans and critics alike disheartened. The 2023 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup 2024 have painted a grim picture for Pakistan cricket, prompting significant reforms and intense scrutiny of players' fitness, with Babar Azam, the team's charismatic captain, at the center of the storm.

Babar Azam's Fitness Under Fire



In the aftermath of the T20 World Cup 2024, where Pakistan failed to progress beyond the Super 8 stage and even faced an embarrassing defeat against the USA, the spotlight has firmly been placed on the fitness levels of the team. A particular point of contention has been the physical condition of Babar Azam, who, despite his brilliance with the bat, has recently been under the scanner for his fitness.



A Pakistani journalist recently posted a picture of Babar Azam on X.com, showing what appeared to be a noticeable weight gain. The image, regardless of its date, sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and critics. Comments like “Biryani Khaane Se Fitness Nahi Aati” (Fitness doesn't come from eating biryani) flooded social media, with many questioning the skipper's commitment to maintaining peak physical condition.



PCB's Response and Upcoming Fitness Tests



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), acknowledging the growing concerns over player fitness, has announced the reintroduction of the Yo-Yo test. This move is aimed at ensuring that only those who meet stringent fitness standards are selected for the national team. The test, which measures aerobic endurance, will be a critical factor in player evaluations moving forward.



Notably, the PCB also denied Babar Azam a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the upcoming Global T20 Canada league, emphasizing the need for him to focus on regaining his fitness and preparing for international duties. This decision underscores the board's commitment to addressing the fitness issues that have plagued the team.



Babar Azam's Response to Criticism



In the face of mounting criticism, Babar Azam has not remained silent. Following the wave of trolling, he took to social media to share a video of himself working out vigorously in the gym. The video, which showed Babar sweating through a grueling fitness regime, was his way of addressing the concerns and proving his dedication to getting back in shape.



Despite the backlash, many fans have rallied behind Babar, urging patience and support as he works towards regaining his peak physical form. Babar's supporters point to his record as one of Pakistan's most consistent and talented batsmen, emphasizing that form is temporary, but class is permanent.



The Road Ahead for Pakistan Cricket



The underwhelming performances in recent tournaments have undoubtedly been a wake-up call for Pakistan cricket. The PCB's decision to implement strict fitness standards and focus on player conditioning is a step in the right direction. Ensuring that players are not only skilled but also physically fit to withstand the rigors of international cricket is crucial for future success.



For Babar Azam, the coming months will be pivotal. As the captain and one of the team's leading batsmen, his fitness and form will be instrumental in Pakistan's revival on the cricket field. The upcoming fitness tests will be a significant hurdle, and passing them will be crucial for his and the team's confidence.