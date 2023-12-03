trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694986
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

WATCH: Babar Azam's Heartwarming Gesture; Autograph Session Ahead Of AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Despite the disappointment of the cancelled training session, Babar Azam's impromptu autograph session left fans touched.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Babar Azam's Heartwarming Gesture; Autograph Session Ahead Of AUS vs PAK 1st Test

In a heartening display of sportsmanship, Babar Azam, the renowned Pakistani cricketer, went beyond the call of duty during a hailstorm-disrupted training session in Canberra. Despite adverse weather conditions, Azam, adored by cricket enthusiasts worldwide, took a moment to connect with his fans, signing autographs and posing for photos. This unexpected interaction has left a lasting impact on fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming clash between Pakistan and Australia in the first Test on December 6.

Also Read: From MS Dhoni In 2008 To Sam Curran In 2023: Most Expensive Cricketer Bought In Every IPL Auction - In Pics

Autograph Session Amidst Hailstorm

The Green Shirts' training session at Manuka Oval in Canberra was abruptly cancelled due to a hailstorm, forcing the players indoors. Undeterred by the unexpected turn of events, Babar Azam emerged as a beacon of positivity, engaging with fans who had braved the weather. The 29-year-old cricketer was seen autographing shirts, balls, and bats, showcasing his commitment to the cricketing community.

Fan Reactions and Appreciation

Despite the disappointment of the cancelled training session, Babar Azam's impromptu autograph session left fans touched. The Pakistani cricket enthusiasts, eager to witness their team's performance against the Australian Prime Minister XI on December 6, expressed gratitude for Azam's kindness. The gesture not only boosted the morale of the fans but also added a personal touch to the team's interaction with its supporters.

Weather Woes and Future Predictions

Canberra's unpredictable weather has been a talking point, with light rain showers anticipated in the coming days. The British news agency reports the possibility of rain affecting the Green Shirts versus PM XI first-class match. As cricket enthusiasts anxiously await the action on the field, the weather remains a wildcard that could influence the outcome of the highly anticipated series.

Upcoming Test Series and Team Preparations

Australia, led by World Cup winner Pat Cummins, recently revealed their 14-man team for the opening Test match against Pakistan. In response, Pakistan has announced its 18-man squad, led by newly appointed captain Shan Masood. The series holds historical significance for Pakistan, aiming to secure a Test match victory in Australia after nearly thirty years.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?