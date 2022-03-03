BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st T20 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur from 2.30PM IST March 3

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first of three T20 matches at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur on Thursday (March 3). The hosts won the three-match ODI series recently 2-1 and will look to carry the same momentum in the T20 series as well.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, managed to salvage some pride by winning final ODI comprehensively thanks to opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s fine century. Both sides will look to start their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 later this year in Australia.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Match Details

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: March 3rd , 2.30pm IST onwards

Live Streaming: Fancode

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Dream11 Team

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Liton Das

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Naim, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs AFG 1st T20 Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah-Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Rashid-Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Qais Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Usman Ghani.