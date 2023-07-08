Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns against one another in the second ODI of their three-match series at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Afghanistan currently hold a 1-0 series lead after securing a 17-run victory (DLS method) in the opening game. Notably, there will be a change in captaincy for the remaining ODIs as Tamim Iqbal initially announced his retirement but later reversed his decision just before the second ODI. Consequently, Litton Das has been appointed as the captain of Bangladesh for the final two ODIs against Afghanistan.

In the absence of Iqbal, Rony Talukdar has been included in the squad as his replacement. Mohammad Naim is likely to take over Iqbal's position at the top. With their most seasoned player sidelined, the responsibility to get the job done will be on Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mustafizur Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second ODI: Details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram

Date and Time: July 8, 1:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be shown on the Fancode website and app.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second ODI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second ODI: Probable 11

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi