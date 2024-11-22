BCCI Announces Dates For Next Three IPL Editions, IPL 2025 To Start From...

In an unprecedented move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the dates for the next three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. The upcoming IPL 2025 season will be played from March 14 (Friday) to May 25 (Sunday).

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 2026 IPL season will be played between March 15 and May 31, while the 2027 season will take place between March 14 and May 30.

The report added that the BCCI has informed the franchises about the schedule of next three IPL seasons via an email. The 2025 IPL season will have 74 matches, the same as the last three seasons. However, the given number is ten less than the 84 matches listed by IPL in 2022 when the media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold.

BCCI Confirms Jofra Archer Availability

According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI has confirmed the availability of England fast bowler Jofra Archer for the season. The Barbados-born cricketer has made himself available fully for all the three seasons of the current cycle.

The report added that Jofra has placed himself at the top INR 2 crore bracket for the IPL 2025 mega auction. Along with Archer, two other names have been added to the register - Saurabh Netravalkar and Hardik Tamore.

Notably, the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Player Auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 24th and 25th November, 2024. This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year's event in Dubai.

Mallika Sagar, once again, has been given the job of conducting the auction in IPL 2025. The 47-year-old will be conducting the IPL auction for the second consecutive time. However, this will be her first mega auction in career.