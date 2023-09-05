trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658249
NewsCricket
BCCI

BCCI Presents Amitabh Bachchan with Golden Ticket for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Back in 2011, after India clinched the World Cup, the iconic actor, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, led a celebratory march through the bustling streets of Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BCCI Presents Amitabh Bachchan with Golden Ticket for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

In a heartwarming gesture that has set the cricketing world abuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has presented the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, with the coveted golden ticket for the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed this remarkable tribute to Mr. Bachchan's unwavering love for the sport via the organization's official social media platform.


Also Read: 'Play From Other Countries...', Indian Fans React As Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal Miss Out On World Cup Squad

A Legendary Honor

The BCCI Honorary Secretary, Jay Shah, took to social media to share the joyous moment of presenting the golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri Amitabh Bachchan. In a post brimming with admiration and enthusiasm, BCCI expressed their gratitude for Bachchan's longstanding support for Indian cricket and their delight in having him as a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Amitabh Bachchan's affinity for cricket is not a newfound passion. Back in 2011, after India clinched the World Cup, the iconic actor, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, led a celebratory march through the bustling streets of Mumbai. His infectious jubilation and patriotic fervor were shared with millions across the nation as he took to social media to express his euphoria. It was a moment that showcased the unifying power of cricket in India.

India's World Cup Squad

While Amitabh Bachchan's inclusion in the World Cup is an honorary one, India's official squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was announced recently. The squad includes some familiar faces and a few surprises. KL Rahul, the wicketkeeper-batter, who has been nursing a hamstring injury for months, has made it to the 15-member squad. His fitness had been a subject of speculation, but the selectors have shown faith in his abilities.

Selectors' Perspective

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar shed light on the decision, stating that KL Rahul had overcome his fitness concerns and looked promising during the Asia Cup. Rahul's inclusion adds depth and experience to the team, which is crucial in a tournament as prestigious as the World Cup. Hardik Pandya, known for his all-round prowess, was named the vice-captain of the Indian squad.

The Road Ahead

With the marquee ICC tournament slated to commence on October 5, 2023, with a clash between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, the anticipation is building. Team India will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train