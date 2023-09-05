trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658197
'Play From Other Countries...', Indian Fans React As Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal Miss Out On World Cup Squad

Sanju Samson, who was named as a travelling reserve for the ongoing Asia Cup, had hopes high for his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

South Africa Announces ODI World Cup 2023 Squad: Quinton de Kock To Retire After TournamentTeam India's highly anticipated squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 has been revealed, and it has sparked a wave of emotions among cricket enthusiasts. Captain Rohit Sharma, alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar, unveiled the squad, which bore a striking resemblance to the Asia Cup team. However, the most significant talking points were the omissions of wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson and leg-spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal. In this article, we delve into the reactions of fans as they express their despair and disappointment over these exclusions.

Also Read: South Africa Announces ODI World Cup 2023 Squad: Quinton de Kock To Retire After Tournament


Sanju Samson's Missed Opportunity

Sanju Samson, who was named as a travelling reserve for the ongoing Asia Cup, had hopes high for his inclusion in the World Cup squad. Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed as his name was conspicuously absent from the list. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, emphasizing the significance of experience in a World Cup.

Chahal's Exclusion Raises Eyebrows

Yuzvendra Chahal, a proven match-winner with his spin wizardry, also found himself on the sidelines for the ODI World Cup. Fans voiced their concern about his absence, believing that Chahal's skillset was a valuable asset that shouldn't have been left out.

Suryakumar Yadav's Inclusion Sparks Debate

While some fans lamented the exclusions of Samson and Chahal, the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav raised eyebrows. Yadav's ODI performance statistics were brought into question, as fans pointed out his relatively modest averages, which contrasted with the omission of players like Chahal and Samson.

Support and Encouragement for Samson

Despite the disappointment, many fans rallied behind Sanju Samson, encouraging him to continue proving his worth. Fans reminded Samson that his potential and unique skills could still shine in the future.

The Composition of Team India

Captain Rohit Sharma leads the batting unit, which includes stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav. The all-rounders, featuring Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur, provide depth to the batting lineup. The bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and supported by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, promises to be formidable. Kuldeep Yadav takes the lead as the spin option.

