Bhuvneshwar Kumar to miss West Indies ODIs with groin injury?

In what may come as a major blow to India, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies due to a groin injury.

The 29-year-old had reportedly complained of pain to the medical staff after the Men in Blue's 67-run win against the Caribbean side in the third and last T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai,ESPNcricinfo reported.

On Friday, Bhuvneshwar also missed Team India's training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the series opener, with bowling coach Bharat Arun also saying that the seamer is being currently assessed by team physiotherapist.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Indian team.

In case Bhuvneshwar misses the West Indies' ODIs, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed can be named as his replacement. The seamer was earlier included in the national T20I squad after a period of four months.

Notably, India are already missing the services of star opener Shikhar Dhawan--who was earlier ruled out of the T20I and ODI series against West Indies due to a knee injury which he sustained at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently.