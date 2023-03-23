BIG Blow For Team India Before ODI World Cup 2023, Australia Replace Rohit Sharma’s Team As New No 1

Stand-in captain Steve Smith led Australia to a rare ODI series win over Team India with a 21-run win in the third and final ODI in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Thanks to the win, Australia became the new world No. 1 team on the ICC Men’s ODI Team ranking, replacing India at the top by the barest of margins thanks to their 2-1 series win.

The 21-run win in Chennai takes Australia marginally ahead of India at the top, with the visitors racking up 113.286 rating points compared to the Team India’s 112.638. Before the start of the final ODI, India were on top with 114 rating points to Australia’s 112.

After a cakewalk in Visakhapatnam in the second ODI which they won by 10 wickets, Australia were made to work hard for their victory but managed to edge past Rohit Sharma’s men to claim the series 2-1. Chasing 270 to win, the home side were bundled out for 248 with Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa claiming a four-wicket haul.

Zampa was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ in the third ODI for claiming 4/45 including the wickets of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. “I have had some success here. It is a tough place to come; always a huge challenge. I have had some reward... Ashton Agar changed the game. I don’t think I deserve this tonight. Kudos to the guys who bowled before me as well. We had trust in each other, in our process and in our game plan,” Zampa said in the post-match presentation.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who opened the innings in an ODI for the first time in this series, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Series’ for scoring 194 runs in the three games, including a run-a-ball 47 in the third ODI.

“It is just natural aggression when I’m batting. Growing up at the WACA... I have thouroughly enjoyed it. I was really glad that I could come in and perform. I’m coming off an extended break. Sometimes in international cricket, you need time to do that. I have come fresh, and provided energy,” Marsh said.

India are the host of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 which is supposed to get underway on October 5. The three-match series were India's last ODI fixtures at home before the World Cup.