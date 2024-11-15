Big ICC Snub For Pakistan Over Champions Trophy Tour In PoK Territory: Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly directed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to cancel the planned tour of the ICC Champions Trophy trophy to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) regions. This directive comes after the PCB announced on November 14 that the trophy would visit scenic cities like Skardu, Hunza, Murree, and Muzaffarabad as part of its promotional tour. However, objections raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prompted the ICC to intervene.

Trophy Tour Plan Altered Following ICC Intervention

The ICC Champions Trophy trophy tour was initially scheduled from November 16 to 24, starting in Islamabad, with the trophy arriving in Pakistan on November 14. However, with the ICC's cancellation of the tour to PoK regions, the PCB is now forced to rework its plans. The revised schedule will exclude visits to Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad, despite earlier confirmations by the PCB on social media platform X.

The decision comes at a time when the PCB had hoped to showcase the trophy across key travel destinations in Pakistan, but now faces the challenge of finding alternative stops. Additionally, plans to take the trophy to Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi cities set to host the tournament matches have also been reconsidered due to the ongoing smog conditions affecting these areas.

Get ready, Pakistan!



The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

India’s Participation Still Uncertain Amid Political Tensions

Compounding the challenges for the tournament, there are lingering uncertainties regarding India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Reports suggest that India may play their matches in a neutral venue like the UAE or Sri Lanka due to security and diplomatic tensions, though the ICC has not yet confirmed any such arrangement.

The ICC was initially set to unveil the tournament schedule on November 11, marking a 100-day countdown to the competition. However, with India's refusal to confirm travel plans to Pakistan, the schedule announcement has been postponed.

With the ICC’s directive to sideline the PoK regions and the air quality concerns in major Pakistani cities, the PCB will need to quickly reconfigure its trophy tour itinerary. As tensions continue between the two cricketing boards, all eyes will be on the ICC for further clarity regarding India's participation and the finalized schedule for the tournament.

The Champions Trophy, set to take place in February 2025, is now facing delays in its preparatory plans, adding to the complexity of hosting one of the premier ICC events.