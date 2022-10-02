BIZARRE! India vs South Africa 2nd T20I stopped due to SNAKE - WATCH

The second T20I between India and South Africa had an expected visitor on the field as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were taking the Men in Blue off to a flying start in the second game of the 3-match series at Barsapara Stadium. A snake was spotted on the field around the 7th over of the match and the support staff of the ground were right away into the field to get rid of the snake.

Checkout the video here...

Fans could not stop themselves from joking after the play was stopped due to a 'snake' on the field. Checkout their funny reactions below:

Show us snake catching, we can see highlights later bro #INDvsSA October 2, 2022

Coming to the game, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India. South Africa made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. India fielded an unchanged XI that won the series-opener by 8 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram. (More to follow)