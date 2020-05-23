Born May 23, 1966: Graeme Hick, former England batsman

Zimbabwe-born former England batsman Graeme Hick, who played a total of 185 matches for the national side across formats, was born on this day in 1966.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday wishes to Hick, who turned 54 on Saturday.

Posting a picture of Hick, the world's cricket governing body also listed down the career stats of the former England cricketer.

"65 Tests, 120 ODIs, 7,229 international runs, 41,112 runs in first-class cricket, Played first-class cricket for Zimbabwe in the early part of his career. Happy birthday to former Flag of England batsman, Graeme Hick!," the ICC tweeted.

Hick made his international debut for England during a One-Day International (ODI) match against West Indies in June 1991. He went on to make 120 appearances for the side, scoring a total of 3,846 runs in it.

He received his maiden Test cap just a month after his ODI debut during a series against the West Indies. He amassed 3,383 runs in 65 matches he played for England in the longest format of the game.

Besides this, Hick also notched up 41,112 runs in 526 first-class matches and 22,059 runs in 651 List-A games he played during his playing career.

Hick played first-class cricket for Zimbabwe during early part of his career.