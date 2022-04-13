हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MI captain Rohit Sharma achieves THIS massive milestone in game vs PBKS

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma completed 10000 T20 runs in the game vs Punjab Kings. 

IPL 2022: MI captain Rohit Sharma achieves THIS massive milestone in game vs PBKS
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma completed 10000 T20 runs in the game vs Punjab Kings. 

At the start of the 23rd match of IPL 2022, Rohit needed 25 runs to cross the landmark and he scored 28 to get past it finally. He was looking to reach the landmark for previous four matches. 

However, Rohit soon perished a ball after achieving the record. He joins Virat Kohli in the list of Indian batters with 10000 T20 runs. 

Earlier, fine fifties by Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) and Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) helped Punjab Kings post 198/5 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Apart from Shikhar and Mayank`s brilliant hitting at the top, Jitesh Sharma (30 off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) gave late flourish to Punjab`s innings at lower down the order, after being invited to bat first.

