Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma for scooty ride in Mumbai, see PICS here

Virat Kohli took out Anushka Sharma for a scooty ride in Mumbai on Saturday (August 20), see pictures here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli took his wife Anushka Sharma out on Mumbai road for a scooty ride. The couple took some time off their busy schedules and went on for a much-needed city ride following the safety rules with both wearing helmets during their ride in the city. The picture shows the couple riding the scooter but the faces are not visible as they are wearing black helmets. The beautiful weather of Mumbai could also be one of the reasons Kohli and Anushka decided on to ditch their luxury cars and ride a scooty.

Anushka is seen wearing an all-black outfit for the adventurous ride while Virat Kohli is dashing in a long-sleeved green shirt with black jeans. The couple was seen wearing matching white sneakers. (Virat Kohli's insane STATS at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check HERE)

Kohli is currently on a break from cricket as he opted to take rest for the West Indies tour and Zimbabwe ODI series. On the other hand, Anushka is working on Chakda Xpress, a movie that is set to be released on Netflix and reports suggest that she has already completed the first schedule of the Jhulan Goswami life-based story too. (Big Blow for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2022 clash against India, THIS pacer ruled out of tournament)

Coming to Kohli's work, Team India are set to begin their Asia Cup title defense on August 28 with a huge clash set against Pakistan in Dubai, a place where India were thrashed in the T20 World Cup 2021 by 10 wickets the last time these two arch-rivals met. Kohli has a personal score to settle with Babar Azam's Pakistan and he will certainly talk into the ground with a memory of what happened the last time when these two nations met on a cricket ground. (India vs Pakistan can take place THRICE in Asia Cup 2022, read how HERE)

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Team India

