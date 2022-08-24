VVS Laxman has been named the interim head coach of the Indian cricket team for Asia Cup 2022 as Rahul Dravid is down with Covid-19 and won't be able to join Team India in Dubai for the first match vs Pakistan.

"Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE. Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," read the BCCI release.



Laxman has already joined the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare.

Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (August 23), on the day he was supposted to travel with the team to UAE for the Asia Cup. India play their first match vs Pakistan in August 28 in Dubai. It was not sure whether he would be able to make the cut before the first game and that is why BCCI has decided to send Laxman with the team as the interim head coach. Laxman, who is also the head of the National Cricket Academy, has filled in twice this year, during Ireland T20s and the Zimbabwe ODIs, both being away assignments of Team India. The NCA head is the first choice for the coach is the main coach cannot be with the team for any reason. Dravid too had filled in for Ex coach Ravi Shastri on different occasions in the past when he was the NCA head.

During the Ireland T20s, Dravid was with Team India in England to play the 5th and last rescheduled Test vs England. Laxman had to be with Team India in Zimbabwe as Dravid was given a break from the three-match ODI series which India eventually won.