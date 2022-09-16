'Chief selector ki cheap selection': Mohammad Amir slams PCB selectors after Pakistan name T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Pakistan Cricket Board selectors announced the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 and some of the decisions have not gone down too well for the fans and former players. Especially the decision to drop Fakhar Zaman has not been received well. At the same time, selection of leg-spinner Usman Qadir has been questioned. Fans trolled Pakistan captain Babar Azam for picking his 'friends' in the team. Not to forget, a few days back, after Pakistan were beaten in Asia Cup 2022 final, Shoaib Malik had taken an indirect dig at Babar, by saying that this 'friendship' culture should come to an end.

After the squad announcement, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has slammed the selection of some players, writing on Twitter that 'chief selector ki cheap selection'. This was a dig on PCB's chief selector Muhammad Wasim, which means the chief selector has a announced a cheap side.

Take a look at Mohammad Amir's tweet below.

chief slector ki cheap selection _ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 15, 2022

Fakhar has had a tough time in T20Is in 2022, scoring less than 100 runs in 7 games he has played so far this year. Good news for Pakistan fans, however, is the return of their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. He would not be able to get match ready for the 7 T20Is vs England at home but it is certain now that Shaheen would be fit by the time the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 comes about.

Not to forget, Shaheen is currently in London, and working very hard in his recovery perio. He posted a video from a gym session during his rehabilitation programme in London. He captioned the video: "Almost there! In shaa'Allah."

Pakistan have one of the most dangerous pace attacks in this format with Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah certain to make it to the playing 11 for the game against India.