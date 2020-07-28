Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad shine as England thrash West Indies in 3rd Test to clinch series

Chris Woakes bagged a five-wicket haul, while Stuart Broad well-supported him with four wickets as England thrashed West Indies by 269 runs in the third and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday.

With the win, England have clinched the three-match series against the Caribbean side 2-1.

Earlier in the day, West Indies resumed their second-innings at 10 for two, needing 389 more runs to clinch victory.

However, the visitors failed to stitch partnership throughout the innings and fell like a pack of cards against England to get eventually bundled out for 129 runs in their second-innings in a clash that was halted twice by rain on Day 5.

Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks were the top scorers for the West Indies with 31 and 22 runs, respectively.

Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England in the second-innings with brilliant figures of five for 50.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad also shone with the ball, grabbing four wickets while conceding just 36 runs.He also completed a 10-wicket haul in the match, having taken six wickets in the first-innings.

En route to his spell, Broad also became the second England cricketer after James Anderson and seventh overall to grab 500 wickets in Test cricket.

He achieved the mark when opening batsman Kraigg Braithwait was caught leg before wicket for 19 runs in the second-innings.

On Monday, England's victory against West Indies was delayed after the fourth day of the series-deciding clash was washed out without a ball being bowled due to incessent rain.

Earlier, opener Rory Burns (90 runs) and Dom Sibley (56) and skipper Joe Root (68 not out) all shone with the bat as England declared their second innings at 226 for two to set a huge 399-run target for the Caribbean side.

The hosts had earlier bundled out West Indies for 197 in reply to their first-innings' score of 369.

Notably, West Indies won the opening Test by four wickets at Ageas Bowl in Southampton before the hosts rebounded strongly to clinch a massive 113-run win in the second Test in Manchester to level the series.