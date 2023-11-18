Cricket World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: ICC TO Invite All World Cup-Winning Captains Including MS Dhoni For Final In Ahmedabad, Says Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to invite all the World Cup-winning captains to the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modu stadium in Ahmedabad, as per several media reports. However, ICC has not confirmed anything as yet. From 1975 winner Clive Lloyd to India's two World Cup winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to England's Eoin Morgan, all are likely to come for the final.

The one name missing from the list of captains attending the World Cup final could be Imran Khan, former Pakistan captain who helped his country lift the 1992 World Cup as he is in jail right now. The captains who should be present in Ahmedabad are Clive Lloyd (winner 1975 and 1979), Kapil Dev (1983), Allan Border (1987), Arjuna Ranatunga (1996), Steve Waugh (1999), Ricky Ponting (2003), Ricky Ponting (2007), MS Dhoni (2011), Michael Clarke (2015), Eoin Morgan (2019).

A report also suggests that all World Cup winning captains will be provided with a special blazer and they will get feliciated as well. Star Sports had tweeted a video of singer Dua Lipa, a couple of Days back, hinting that she will be performing at the closing night of the tournament. However, ICC has not confirmed anything as yet.

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force held a captivating rehearsal on Friday. An official confirmed their stellar performance, continuing their practice on Saturday to ensure a flawless display for the grand finale. The Gujarat Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) mentioned that the team will enthrall spectators with a thrilling 10-minute show just before the commencement of the final match on November 19th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) spokesperson, Jagat Patel, affirmed the planned air show, following a successful rehearsal over the stadium on Friday.

India's cricket team maintained an undefeated streak throughout the tournament, displaying exceptional all-round skills in the semifinals against New Zealand. India have won all ten matches played so. If they win their eleventh match, they will clinch their third World Cup title. Australia started off the tournament on a bad note, losing two on the trot. But since then, they have won eight games on the run. Australia are looking for their record-extending sixth title.