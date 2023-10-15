Throwback: When Pakistan Fans Threw Stones At Indian Fielders, Read Here

In the 1989-90 season, Kris Srikkanth-led Team India went on a tour of Pakistan for a 4-match Test and 3-match ODI series. The opening game of the tour was abandoned without a single delivery being bowled. Pakistan eventually won the second ODI in Karachi after which the focus shifted towards the third game. After the Pakistan top order failed to impress, fans went too far and started throwing stones at the Indian fielders in the third ODI. Things got so out of hand that the game had to stopped and later when it restarted in Lahore, Pakistan won the game and the hosts won the series 2-0.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is undoubtedly one of the most intense and passionate contests in the sporting world, particularly in the context of the Cricket World Cup. Dating back to their first encounter in the 1992 World Cup, these two cricketing giants have provided fans with some of the most electrifying and emotionally charged matches in the history of the sport.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry goes beyond the boundaries of the game, reflecting the historical and political tensions between the two neighboring nations. When they face off on the cricket field, the match becomes more than just a sporting event; it becomes a symbol of national pride, with millions of fans on both sides eagerly watching and supporting their respective teams. (WATCH: Virat Kohli's Warm Hug To Ritika Sajdeh Goes Viral As Anushka Sharma, Prithi Ashwin Celebrate India Win Over Pakistan In CWC)

The World Cup encounters between India and Pakistan are even more special. The anticipation and excitement leading up to these matches are unparalleled, as fans from both countries, and cricket enthusiasts around the world, eagerly await the clash. The adrenaline, the electric atmosphere, and the nail-biting moments in these games are etched into cricketing history.

These encounters have given birth to legendary moments, iconic players, and unforgettable matches. Whether it's the Tendulkar-Wasim Akram battles of the 90s or the Kohli-Amir duels of recent times, India vs. Pakistan in the World Cup is more than just a game; it's a spectacle that unites and divides nations, and it remains a testament to the enduring power of sport to captivate hearts and minds.

After India walked away with a comprehensive 7-wicket victory, Arthur didn't hold back his disappointment and said in the post-match press conference, "Look, I'd be lying if I said it did. It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight."

The lack of green in the stands was partly down to Pakistani fans not being granted visas for the tournament.

"What factor, how much of a factor do you think such a big crowd and such a partisan crowd against you, like 1,30,000 people all against you, do you think that had any impact in the things you've mentioned, being timid, etc," Arthur added.

He went on to state that the crowd plays a massive role in such fixtures but they will not use it as an excuse for the defeat. ('He Is Not Wasim Akram', Ravi Shastri's Scathing Remark On Shaheen Afridi Goes Viral; Watch)

"So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian, the Indian players tonight," Arthur said.

Coming to the match, Indian bowlers completely shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each to bundle out their traditional rival for 191 runs in just 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 off 58 while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer's (53*) inspiring knocks guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory. (With ANI inputs)