Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Go On Top Of Table After Thrashing Australia By 132 Runs

South Africa's comprehensive performance, led by stellar contributions from Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram, as well as impressive bowling spells by Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, propelled them to a 134-run victory over Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup match held in Lucknow on Thursday.

This is Australia's biggest loss in WC history. Following this win, South Africa now leads the World Cup standings with four points from two victories, while Australia finds itself in second-to-last place, ninth in the rankings, after losing both of their matches. (Watch: Speed Trolls Babar Azam During A Street Game Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match)

In their pursuit of the 312-run target, Australia started reasonably well and were at 27/0. However, South African pacers Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen turned the tide by dismissing David Warner (13) and Mitchell Marsh (7), reducing Australia to 27/2 within seven overs.

Steve Smith, the backbone of the Aussie line-up was next up on the crease and played some fine shots. Australia was 50-up in 9.4 overs. (Shubman Gill Begins Batting Practice Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match After Recovering From Dengue; See PIC)

Kagiso Rabada got the big wicket of Smith, removing him for 19 off 16 balls, with four boundaries. Australia was reduced to 50/3 at the end of the first powerplay. Rabada then went on a rampage, removing wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis for single-digit scores while Keshav Maharaj's spin removed an out-of-form Glenn Maxwell for three. Australia sunk to 70/6 in 17.2 overs.

Labuschagne put up a fighting effort with Mitchell Starc, helping the Aussies cross the 100-run mark in 25.2 overs. The duo hit some boundaries and brought up a patient fifty-run stand in 74 balls. Their resistance act was ended by Jansen, who dismissed Starc for 27 off 51 balls after he was caught by Quinton de Kock. Australia was 139/7 in 33.3 overs and a 69-run partnership between Labuschagne and Starc ended.

Labuschagne bit the dust as he was caught by Temba Bavuma on a Keshav Maharaj delivery, ending his fighting 74-ball 46-run knock. Australia was 143/8 in 34.4 overs.

Skipper Pat Cummins (22) and Josh Hazlewood (2) were the last two players to be dismissed by spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia was bundled out for 177 in 40.5 overs. Australia lost by 134 runs.

Rabada (3/33) and Keshav (2/30) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Shamsi (2/38) and Jansen (2/54) also took two wickets. Ngidi got one wicket. A second successive century by Quinton de Kock and a half-century from Aiden Markram helped South Africa post a massive 311/7 in the Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Lucknow on Thursday.

Put to bat first by Australia, South Africa got off to a good start with openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma playing contrasting roles of aggressor and anchor.

There was not much heavy hitting in the first ten overs of the powerplay, but De Kock smashed Josh Hazlewood for three fours in the sixth over to give a highlight moment. South Africa were 53/0 in ten overs, with Kock (30*) and Bavuma (17*) unbeaten.

De Kock reached his fifty in 51 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Proteas completed 100 runs in 17.4 overs. The 108-run partnership ended in 19.4 overs through Glenn Maxwell's useful part-time spin, who dismissed Bavuma for 35 (55 balls, two fours) after he was caught by David Warner at deep mid-wicket. South Africa were 108/1 in 20 overs with Rassie Van Der Dussen joining De Kock.

De Kock-Dussen continued to deliver calculated attacks to Aussie bowlers with De Kock smashing Hazlewood for two sixes in the 23rd over. Proteas reached 150 in the 27th over.

The duo completed their fifty-run partnership for the second wicket in 52 balls, which was over soon with Dussen dismissed by Adam Zampa for 26 (30 balls, two fours).

South Africa were 158/2 in 28.3 overs.

After smashing skipper Pat Cummins for six in the 30th over, De Kock brought up his 19th ODI hundred in 90 balls, with eight fours and five sixes. Just when South Africa looked to cross 200 runs, Maxwell knocked down De Kock after the batter attempted to play a reverse pull. Proteas were 197/3 in 34.5 overs and 200 runs came in 35.5 overs.

Markram and Klaasen, two in-form batters, continued to build Proteas' innings and brought up their 50-run stand in just 41 balls. The Proteas reached 250 in 42.1 overs. Markram brought up his half-century in 41 balls with six fours and a six. But skipper Cummins soon got his wicket for 56 (44 balls, seven fours and a six)

South Africa were 263/4 in 43.1 overs. Klaasen was dismissed for 29 by Hazlewood while Marco Jansen (26) and David Miller (17) were removed by Mitchell Starc. South Africa ended their innings at 311/7 in their 50 overs, with Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj unbeaten at zero. Maxwell (2/34) and Starc (2/53) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Hazlewood, Cummins and Zampa got a wicket each.