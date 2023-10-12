Watch: Speed Trolls Babar Azam During A Street Game Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is up and running with tremendous fashion as fans have witnessed some high-voltage clashes and it has only been more than a couple of days since the marquee tournament began in India. Now the focus shifts on the big one - India vs Pakistan which will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Recently, one of the biggest names in YouTube sports community, Speed reached Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster clash. He even trolled the Pakistan captain Babar Azam following his bad run of form in the World Cup. (India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Will Shubman Gill Play At Ahmedabad? Check Here)

Watch the video here:

Speed after missing the ball - " I'm playing like Babar Azam" pic.twitter.com/bM9TTYoc7Y Sohel. (@SohelVkf) October 12, 2023

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is hopeful that India opener Shubman Gill will recover in time and will be ready for the electrifying clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Watch: Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After Virat Kohli And Naveen Ul Haq Make Peace Following IPL Feud)

The Men in Blue will face arch-rival Pakistan in their ICC World Cup 2023 clash here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India's rising youngster Gill missed the team's two opening WC games as he continues to suffer from illness. Yuvraj, who played in the 2011 World Cup while battling Cancer shared his experience and said it is really tough to play a cricket match when you are down with a fever.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Yuvraj, who bagged the Player of the Tournament Award in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, said, "Shubham Gill ko maine tagda kar diya hai [I have strengthened Shubham Gill]. I told him that I had played in the World Cup while battling cancer, so I got ready quickly to join the team. Hopefully, he will be ready for the India vs Pakistan game. When you have a fever and dengue it is really tough to play a cricket match and I have experienced that. So I hope that if he is fit then he will definitely play."

Yuvraj went on to say that both the traditional arch-rivals are in great form as both teams have claimed two-two wins in their respective matches.

"It is good for both the teams that after so many years the match is being held in India and more than one lakh people will come to watch this match in the Narendra Modi Stadium. I would say This time will not come back so enjoy it. Not just this match, there are more matches after this. Hopefully, it will be a good match," Yuvraj said.

The former India batter and Laureus ambassador said India is currently riding on confidence as they started their 50-over tournament with a thumping win over five-time champions Australia. Yuvraj also praised India captain Rohit Sharma who slammed an outstanding 131 runs off 84 deliveries against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"India is already confident because they have beaten Australia and Afghanistan. It was a brilliant hundred from Rohit Sharma. I think at the moment both teams are high on confidence and it should be a cracker of a game. Mohammad Rizwan is in great form. Both teams have outstanding games. Especially for Pakistan, they chased 300-plus runs against Sri Lanka so it will give them a lot of confidence," he added. (With ANI inputs)