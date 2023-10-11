Highlights | AUS Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs
Australia Vs South Africa (AUS Vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs.
Trending Photos
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field first vs South Africa. Temba Bavuma and co-posted a total of 311 runs. Australia failed to impress with the bat and were beaten by 134 runs. Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green while Alex Carey makes way for Josh Inglis in the playing 11 for this match. South Africa have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi into the side. Australia are aiming a comeback in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. They got off to a bad start in the tournament with a loss against hosts India in their first match which took place in Chennai. They are playing South Africa, who kickstarted their campaign with a thumping win over Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.
Check Highlights Scores and Updates from Australia Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE AUS vs SA: Match report
Read the match report here - Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Go On Top Of Table After Thrashing Australia By 132 Runs
LIVE AUS vs SA WC 2023: Player of the match
Quinton de Kock is in tremendous rhythm at the moment, he has scored two hundreds two games for South Africa in this tournament so far.
"It was a great win for the boys, to be honest, we didn't know how the pitch would play, we assessed the conditions beautifully and then applied ourselves well with the bat," said De Kock after winning the Player of the match awards.
LIVE AUS vs SA Score World Cup: Cummins after defeat
"I thought Quinton (de Kock) batted really well, couldn’t get a breakthrough. From where they were, we were quite happy with 310, thought it was chaseable. Looked like hard work out there tonight, their bowlers bowled really well, think it nipped around a bit more under lights. (On if it would’ve been easier to bat first) Really hard to say, if we want to be challenging in this tournament we need to find ways of performing regardless of batting first or second. Don’t think much needs to be said tonight, everyone’s hurting, we’ll try and take a couple of days off and then make amends to come back stronger in the next one. There’s a few things we need to tidy up," said Pat Cummins after the defeat.
LIVE AUS vs SA WC Score: Australia beaten
Australia have been defeated by 134 runs as South Africa display an all round performance at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This is Australia's biggest defeat in the World Cup.
LIVE AUS vs SA WC Score: Another one!
Marnus Labuschagne follows Mitchell Starc to the pavilion as he is caught by Temba Bavuma bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Shamsi comes into the attack now.
AUS: 168/8 (38.3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA WC Score: AUS 7 down
Australia seven down now as Mitchell Starc caught by De Kock bwoled by Keshav Maharaj. South Africa are on a roll now.
AUS: 143/7 (34 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA WC Score: 18 overs left
18 overs left for Australia with 176 runs. Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne's partnership goes up to 67 off 93 balls. Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen come into the attack.
AUS: 137/6 (32.4 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA WC Score: Labuschagne nears fifty
Marnus Labuschagne nearing his fifty, he is batting on 38 off 62 balls with 3 fours so far. Australia looking to buildup a solid partnership for their net run-rate.
AUS: 125/6 (30 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: Can Australia turn this around?
Australia need 201 runs in 22 overs at the moment. Ngidi and Shamsi in the middle attacking the stumps for South Africa in search of wickets.
AUS: 111/6 (28 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: Australia in trouble
Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne have calmed the scenes in the middle but South Africa have very well got this contest in their complete control.
AUS: 104/6 (26 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: South Africa look to finish
South Africa are looking to finish things off but Australia playing to keep the net run rate a little bit better that they can.
AUS: 93/6 (24 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA Score: Australia six down
Australia are six down now with Starc and Labuschagne in the middle. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack.
AUS: 87/6 (22 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS WC Score: Miracle needed
Australia in need of a miracle today as they are six down with Starc and Labuschagne in the middle. Still 200 plus runs to go in the chase.
AUS: 80/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS WC Score: Another one!
Marcus Stoinis caught behind by Quinton de Kock bowled by Kagiso Rabada. What a catch that is from the wicketkeeper of South Africa. Stoinis was not happy with the umpires decision.
AUS: 71/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS WC Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Glenn Maxwell caught & bowled by Keshav Maharaja. The turn on that one was fabulous and Maxwell's reaction says it all. Australia are in deep trouble now.
AUS: 70/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA Score: South Africa after Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell is in the middle batting on 3 off 14 balls and South Africa are eager to get his wicket. Maharaj brought into the attack by Bavuma.
AUS: 61/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs South Africa score: Bowled Him!
Australia lose another wicket as Josh Inglis is out bowled by Kagiso Rabada. What a delivery from the Proteas pacer to castle the Aussie batter.
AUS: 58/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs South Africa score: Australia rebuild
Australia in deep trouble as Steven Smith 19 (16) is LBW by Kagiso Rabada. He cannot believe that it is given out after the DRS.
AUS: 56/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs South Africa score: Australia rebuild
Australia looking to rebuild with Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Lungi Ngidi continues to search for wickets.
AUS: 42/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA WC Score: Gone!
David Warner 13 (27) caught by van der Dussen bowled by Lungi Ngidi. South Africa on a roll as Australia go 2 down in their chase early.
AUS: 27/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA WC Score: South Africa desperate for a wicket
South Africa searching for an early wicket with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in the middle. Jansen and Ngidi continue attack for the Proteas.
AUS: 16/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS World Cup: Slow start
Australia start slow and steady with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi search for an early wicket for South Africa.
AUS: 7/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS World Cup: Chase begins
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh begin their chase of 312 runs for Australia. Kagiso Rabada attacks the stumps for South Africa with the new ball.
AUS: 3/0 (1 Over)
SA Vs AUS World Cup LIVE: South Africa batting continues to shine
Most consecutive 300+ totals in ODIs:
7- England in 2019
6 - Australia in 2007
6 - India in 2020-21
5 - Sri Lanka in 2006
5 - India in 2017
5 - South Africa in 2023*
LIVE SA vs AUS World Cup: Australia need 312 runs to win
A forgettable day for Australia in terms of fielding if we speak. Last 2 overs had 3 catches dropped from Maxwell, Stoinis and Starc. Australia now need 312 runs to win against a strong bowling lineup of South Africa.
SA: 311/7 (50 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS World Cup: Six!
Marco Jansen finally gets one right as he smashes Mitchell Starc over midwicket for a maximum. South Africa would be hoping to at least reach 340 runs mark today.
SA: 296/5 (48 Overs)
AUS Vs SA LIVE: Markram, Klaasen Fall In Quick Succession
Klaasen also goes. Hazlewood with the wicket, he is picking wickets at the fag end as Iglis takes a good catch behind the stumps. Marco Jansen, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RSA 274/5 (45.2)
LIVE SA Vs AUS: Makram departs
Aiden Markram departs after completing a stunning fifty. Cummins picks the wicket as Hazlewood takes the catch and that brings David Miller, left handed bat, to the crease.
RSA 265/4 (43.4)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Updates: Klaasen warming up
Klaasen is looking to set stage on fire. Lucknow fans will be wanting a special show from the Proteas. Mitchell Starc returns to the attack as death overs approach and has been smashed for a six on the welcome by Markram.
RSA 231/3 (39.3)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Score: South Africa Go Past 200
South Africa have gone past the 200 run mark. It is time the batters now up the ante. From their standpoint, SA will hope that the momentum does not go away with the loss of de Kock. Klaasen has come in and has started playing some big shots.
RSA 210/3 (37.2)
Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Quinton de Kock Departs For 109
Tha's the end of Quinton de Kock. Glenn Maxwell grabs his second wicket of the day, a big one too as de Kock was looking all set to go for a double hundred. De Kock wanted to reverse-pull but missed it, and the ball bounced off his body to hit the stumps.
RSA 198/3 (35.2)
SA Vs AUS World Cup LIVE: South Africa Continue To Dominate
South Africa continue to dominate the proceedings in the middle. Markram growing into confidence while de Kock continues to smash the bowlers round the park.
RSA 197/2 (34.2)
LIVE AUS Vs SA: Markram looking shaky
Aiden Markram of South Africa is looking bit shaky at the moment. He is yet to score a boundary or six in the seven balls he has played. This is not a great pitch to bat on and that makes this de Kock knock extra special.
RSA 181/2 (32)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Updates: De Kock Slams 2nd Consecutive Hundred
Quinton de Kock slams another hundred in his last ODI World Cup. He brings up the ton in the 30th over of the innings. His stocks continue to grow as the wicketkeeper and batter gets going in Lucknow.
RSA 172/2 (30.1)
AUS Vs SA LIVE Updates: South Africa Lose 2nd Wicket
South Africa have lost their second wicket in form of Rassie van de dussen. Zampa picks the wicket as substitute Sean Abott takes the catch. Aiden Markram, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RSA 164/2 (29.3)
SA Vs AUS LIVE: South Africa on top
De Kock and Rassie are going well for South Africa. The pressure is building on the Aussies as the wickets are hard to come by and the flow of runs is also difficult to cut.
RSA 156/1 (28.1)
AUS Vs SA ICC Live: Quinton de Kock is inching closer to ton
South Africa openig batter Quinton de Kock has been going from strength to strength. This is a stunning knock already on this tricky pitch. Van de Dussen growing into confidence as well.
Score after 26 overs
RSA 143-1
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE: De Kock moves into 80s
De Kock hits Hazlewood for two back-to-back sixes. Marsh dropped one of those to allow a maximum. Maxwell continues from the other end. Van de Dussen and De Kock continue to rebuild.
RSA 131/1 (24)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: South Africa look to rebuild
South Africa look to rebuild with De Kock and Van Der Dussen in the middle. Australia bring in Josh Hazlewood to attack the stumps now.
SA: 109/0 (22 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: Gone!
Temba Bavuma 35 (55) caught by David Warner bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Australia finally get the wicket they were looking for. South Africa lose their captain.
SA: 108/1 (20 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: 100 up for South Africa
South Africa have 100 runs on board without any wicket lost. Quinton de Kock looks in dangerous mood while Temba Bavuma is also playing with some swagger.
SA: 100/0 (18 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA Score: Fifty for De Kock
Quinton de Kock completes his fifty in 51 balls, another brilliant knock from the Proteas opener, he looks in terrific form in this tournament. Five fours and two maximums from him so far.
SA: 88/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA Score World Cup Games: South Africa in control
South Africa are on top of this contest with skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock batting in terrific rhythm in the middle. Australia desperate for a wicket at the moment.
SA: 80/0 (15 Overs)
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score: Zampa comes into attack
Adam Zampa, right arm leg-spin, comes into the attack after the end of 12th over with an eye on the first wicket for Australia. De Kock has moved into the 40s. Cummins has been expensive so far. SA have got off to a terrific start even on this tough pitch.
RSA 67/0 (12.5)
AUS Vs SA LIVE: De Kock grows in confidence
Quinton de Kock is growing into confidence with every over. Bavuma still looking to get his eye in. Australia have not been able to break this stand despite using four bowlers, which is a concern.
RSA 59/0 (11)
AUS Vs SA LIVE: Maxwell bowling well
Glenn Maxwell doing well to keep it tight. Just one off his second over of the spell. South Africa have got a solid start but the Australians can still make a solid comeback with a couple of wickets.
RSA 46/0 (9)
AUS Vs SA Live Score: SA get a move on
South Africa have got a move on now, all thanks to the counter-attack by Quinton de Kock, who was slow at the start but is now scoring at run-a-ball. Bavuma still going slow but standing firm at the other end.
RSA 38/0 (7)
AUS Vs SA LIVE Updates: De Kock gets a move on
Starc bowls one delivery of the 5th over on the legs of de Kock and the left-handed batter flicks it for a six over the deep square leg region. South Africa need a move on and de Kock is the man who can provide that.
RSA 19/0 (5)
AUS Vs SA World Cup 2023 Live: De Kock, Bavuma Off To Slow Start
Excellent start from Australia. Hazlewood and Starc have been on the mark from ball one. De Kock and Bavuma have been dealing in just singles and doubles so far. Slow start for the Proteas Men.
RSA 7/0 (3.1)
AUS Vs SA LIVE Score: Match begins
Mitchell Starc with the ball in hand first up. Away swinger targetted at the stumps. De Kock plays it well. Both the batters open their account. Starc looked to swing it into Bavuma but the SA captain negated it well.
RSA 4/0 (1)
AUS vs SA LIVE Updates: Done with national anthems
And we are done with the beautiful national anthems of South Africa and Australia. The contest starts now. De Kock and Bavuma come out to open the innings for SA.
LIVE CWC Updates SA Vs AUS: Playing 11s
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
AUS Vs SA LIVE: Toss News
Australia captain Pat Cummins wins toss and has decided to bowl first. Playing 11 coming up soon.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score: Pitch report.
The toss is not far away. The cricketers have come at Ekana stadium in Lucknow, which is hosting its first match of the tournament and have begin practicing. Matther Hayden this is not a high-scoring contest.
World Cup LIVE SA Vs AUS: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the Australia vs South Africa match is coming up shortly. Please be with us on his live blog for all the udpates from the toss and the match. The playing 11s will be announced as soon as the toss has taken place.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Australia vs South Africa ODI in the World Cup will take place at 1.30 pm IST with the match starting at 2 pm. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.
LIVE Updates AUS vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner aims for Adam Gilchrist's record
Australian opener David Warner became the quickest player to 1,000 World Cup runs, reaching the mark in his 19th innings against India. He needs just 53 runs to go past Adam Gilchrist to second all-time on Australia's list of World Cup scorers behind Ricky Ponting. Can Warner achieve this feat against South Africa in their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow today?
LIVE Australia vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Quinton de Kock says team doing 'really well' as batting unit
Three South African batters, including Quinton de Kock, scored a century in their first ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka last week. De Kock is happy that the side is 'really doing well' as a batting unit.
"I think we're doing really well as a batting unit; we’ve worked really hard in our game the last couple of years. It's only one game into the World Cup, so it's hard to say how we're really going. Even though we've had it really well our last couple of games, but it hasn't been over a course of years. It's only been a course over a month or a couple of months. So yeah, I think in order for us to be one of the best we need to be, we still need to be a bit more consistent. Especially in tight games like World Cups. And yeah, that will determine actually how good we are," De Kock said in the pre-match press conference.
LIVE Updates AUS vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Steve Smith aims for new catching record
Australia's Steven Smith (289) is one grab away from surpassing Mark Waugh (289) and becoming the player with the second-most catches for Australia across formats. Ricky Ponting tops the chart with 363 catches. Can Smith achieve this feat against South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today?
LIVE Australia vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Rassie van der Dussen eyes big landmark
South African batter Rassie van der Dussen (1,982) needs just 18 runs to complete the milestone of 2,000 runs in one-day internationals. Van der Dussen scored his 5th century in their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka last week. Can Van der Dussen achieve this feat against Australia today?
LIVE Updates AUS vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
David Warner or Quinton de Kock? Pat Cummins or Kagiso Rabada? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Australia vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Australia will take on South Africa in match no. 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Thursday.
Check when and where to watch Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE Updates AUS vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen eyes sixes record
South African batter Heinrich Klaasen (44) needs six sixes to complete 50 maximums in ODIs. Can Klaasen achieve this feat in match no. 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Lucknow today?
LIVE Australia vs South Africa, CWC 2023: SA hold slight edge in head-to-head
Temba Bavuma's South Africa hold a small edge over Australia in the head-to-head between the two sides. The two team have faced off in 108 ODIs in the past with Australia winning 50 and South Africa winning 54 of those matches. Three matches have ended in a tie and one has been no-result. Which team will come out on top in match no. 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow today?
LIVE Updates AUS vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Marcus Stoinis to replace Cameron Green
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was unavailable for the first game against India due to a hamstring injury. With Stoinis now regaining full fitness, Stoinis is set to replace Cameron Green in the Australian playing 11 for their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Lucknow today.
LIVE Score AUS vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa's Record
South Africa secured a notable victory over the Australians in their World Cup debut at the SCG in 1992, winning by nine wickets. Another triumph occurred at Old Trafford in 2019 when they clinched a win by 10 runs, though the match was essentially a dead rubber as South Africa had long been eliminated from semifinal contention by that point.
LIVE Score AUS vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023: Advantage Australia
Australia boasts a track record of triumph in three out of six World Cup encounters against South Africa. Notably, one of these clashes occurred at Edgbaston in 1999 and is remembered either as a thrilling tie or a heart-wrenching draw, depending on your allegiance to the Australian or South African side.
LIVE Score AUS vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia's Probable Playing XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
LIVE Score AUS vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa's Probable Playing XI
Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
LIVE Score AUS vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023: Andy Flower Is Coming Home
Andy Flower has returned to his homeland. Formerly at the helm of the Lucknow Super Giants, he has taken on the role of Australia's bowling consultant.
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Updates: Check squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis
AUS VS SA LIVE: Cummins Vs Bavuma
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 10 of Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia and South Africa. The match starts at 2 pm IST tomorrow with the toss taking place at 1.30 pm. Watch this space for all latest developments related to the match.
LIVE SA Vs AUS: Check both the squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis