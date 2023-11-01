SL: 9-4 (6) | IND Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj, Bumrah On Fire, Sri Lanka 4 Down
India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India post 357/8 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first against Sri Lanka
Trending Photos
Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL): Team India, powered by brilliant knocks of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill posted 357 for 8 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka at Wankhede. Iyer made 92. Kohli scored 88 and Gill top-scored with 92. Earlier, Team India were invited to bat first vs Sri Lanka in match no. 33 of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first in what is a must-win game for the islanders. India are unchanged while Lankans have made one change to the playing 11.
Itis the home ground of in-form captain Rohit Sharma and he will surely look to make a mark tomorrow when his side takes on Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka in the World Cup clash. Hosts India are the only team unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will look to continue their dominant run. Sri Lanka's run in the tournament has been inconsistent so far and they need to win matches to keep their qualifications hopes alive.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 33 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Here.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Six overs gone
India are on top of this contest and Sri Lanka have lost four wickets in 6 overs so far. What a performance from the home team.
SL: 9/4 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND VS SL Score: Maiden over
A maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lanka will take that one all day long with both their arms open as they do not want to repeat the scenes of the Asia Cup final.
SL: 7/4 (5 Overs)
IND vs SL WC 2023 Score: Lanka need a miracle
Sri Lanka need a miracle as they are four down with 358 runs to chase. Angelo Matthews and Asalanka are in the middle trying their best to save wickets.
SL: 7/4 (4.1 Overs)
IND vs SL WC 2023 Score: Another one!
Kusal Mendis 1 (10) out bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India on fire at the moment with Siraj and Bumrah taking the Lanka batters to the cleaners.
IND: 3/4 (3.1 Overs)
W, 0, 0, 0, W, 0, W BY SIRAJ...
3 wickets in just 7 balls. This is crazy.
Siraj
Miyan with Third Wicket #INDvsSL
(@sololoveee) November 2, 2023
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: India on top
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are breathing fire at the Wankhede Stadium as Sri Lanka right on their knees at the moment with 3 wickets down in 3 overs of the second innings.
IND: 3/3 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Another one!
First ball wicket for Bumrah and now first ball wicket for the one and only Mohammed Siraj. India are on a roll as Sri Lanka go 2 down in 1.1 overs.
SL: 2/2 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Gone!
Pathum Nissanka 0 (1) LBW by Jasprit Bumrah. What a start for India as Sri Lanka lose a wicket on the very first ball of the second innings.
IND: 2/1 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Chase begins
Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are in the middle as they look for a bright start in their chase of 358 runs against the mighty Team India.
SL: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Big test for Lanka
Sri Lanka have a big test up their sleeves as they have to chase 358 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to beat Team India. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj and more will surely look to early wickets for the Men in Blue.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: India finish with 357/8 on the board
Last over. Two off the first ball. One off the next. Shami gets run out offthe third ball. Jasprit Bumrah joins Jadeja in the middle. Bumrah tricked but the ball lands on no man's land. Jadeja back on strike and he plays a dot, hits to the long off but does not run. Jadeja gets run out on the last ball trying to steal the seocnd run. India finish with 357 for 8 in 50 overs.
IND 357/8 (50)
IND vs SL LIVE: Jadeja with a big six
Jadeja hits Chameera for a six straight down the ground and brings up the 350 for India with that shot. 13 off the last over.
IND 352/6 (49)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shami joins Jadeja
Shami joins Jadeja in the middle at the fall of Iyer. India collect 19 off the 48th over of the innings.
IND 339/6 (48)
IND vs SL: Iyer Departs As India Aim 350 Target
Iyer hits two massive sixes and then perishes trying to hit the third one into the oblivion. What shots those two maximums were.
IND 333/6 (47.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Iyer into 70s
Chameera back to complete his spell. Full toss, widish too and Iyer slices it to square on the off side for four runs. Good, intelligent shot that. Jadeja collect quick double off the last ball.
IND 320/5 (47)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Rajitha back on
Rajitha comes back on. Top over. Good field placements from Mendis as well. Three singles off the first three balls. Then a dot followed by a single. One off the last ball.
IND 309/5 (46)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: India go past 300
300 comes up for India. Theekshana bowler full and wide. It beat both Iyer and Mendis to run away for four runs. Iyer told umpire he got bat on it. But it was given as 4 byes. The umpire can be seen apologising later.
IND 304/5 (45)
IND vs SL LIVE: Iyer, Jadeja aim for big finish
Madushanka bowls his ninth and gives seven off the over. India still not past 300. Sri Lanka have done well to push things back in the last ten overs.
IND 297/5 (44.2)
LIVE IND Vs SL: Fifty for Iyer
This is a good knock from Iyer. His first in the World Cup. 4 sixes and 2 fours for him so far. Madushanka has four wickets. He has bowled superbly today on this pitch.
IND 288/5 (43)
India vs SL LIVE: Good over for Lankans
Madushanka comes and provides a wicket. He has been very good for Sri Lanka in this World Cup with the ball and he is rising again in the match.
IND 282/5 (42.2)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Surya falls
Madushanka returns to the attack. Mendis takes review for caught behind. Surya wanted to hook the ball for six off Madushanka. The Ultraedge shows the ball touched the gloves. A spike is visible. The onfield umpire changes the decision and Surya has to walk back for 12 off 9 balls. Great review this.
IND 276/5 (41.3)
LIVE Updates IND vs SL: Iyer with a massive six
Theekshana continues. Iyer with another massive six down the ground. Brilliant hitting this. He is hitting them big is Iyer. An 89m one. 10 off the over.
IND 274/4 (41)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Surya joins Iyer in middle
Sri Lanka dismiss Rahul and then take review for catching chance behind the stumps for Surya. But nothing on Ultraedge. Surya survives. But a successful over nevertheless for Chameera.
IND 264/4 (40)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: KL Rahul Departs
That's the end of KL Rahul. Chameera with the wicket. Rahul checked the shot as the ball came slower after pitching and Hemantha takes a good catch. Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IND 256/4 (39.3)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: India cross 250 mark
Boundaries have dried up. Iyer and Rahul are looking for big sixes but they are suddenly hard to come by. Iyer spoons Theekshana for a double to short fine leg. 7 off the over.
IND 255/3 (39)
LIVE IND vs SL: Iyer survives catching chance
Iyer has luck riding on his side. Chameera returns and induces an edge off Iyer but it gives inches away from keeper Mendis from his right. Fifty-run stand comes up between Iyer and Rahul in just 36 balls. Rahul hit on the right thigh as he wanted to play a lofted shot over mid-wicket. But he is okay.
IND 248/3 (38)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Theekshana back on
Theekshana back on after a short break. Sri Lanka need to bowl some quick overs here to catch up with the over rate. One off the first ball by Rahul. Then three dots. One more as pressure continues. And One more to end the over. Just 1 off the over. Top stuff by Theekshana.
IND 240/3 (37)
LIVE IND vs SL: Iyer is on fire
Shreyas Iyer smashes another one into the crowd. Wow, what shots these are. Just typical Shreyas Iyer range hitting. Athiya Shetty in attendance and the camera shows her enjoy that one. Ritika Sajdeh too has smile on her face. Plenty of celebrities in attendance to watch the match today.
IND 239/3 (36)
LIVE IND vs SL: Iyer hitting maximums
Hemantha continues and what a shot this is from Iyer to ruin the good over. Looks like the best six of the day. Iyer is in no mood to let go the Sri Lankan bowlers.
IND 225/3 (35)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Iyer smashes a big six
Kasun Rajitha is back into the attack. Rahul starts the over with a four and then Iyer smokes a six over long off. Rohit Sharma is pumped up after looking at the shot. Management wants Iyer to do well and get some confidence.
IND 214/3 (34)
LIVE India vs SL: Two new batters in the middle
Kohli has fallen. As a result, KL Rahul comes into the middle. Joins Iyer as they rebuild the innings. Just two off the over by Hemantha.
IND 195/2 (33)
IND vs SL LIVE: Kohli Misses His 49th ODI Ton, Falls On 88
That's the end of Virat Kohli. A soft dismissal. He gives a catch to cover fielder. Madushanka does it with a slower one. Heartbreak for Kohli and a billion fans all over the world.
IND 196/3 (31.3)
LIVE India vs SL: Iyer joins Kohli
Drinks break taken after fall of Gill's wicket. Focus now on Kohli. Shreyas Iyer joins him in the middle. Top over for SL as just 2 off the over.
IND 195/2 (31)
LIVE IND vs SL: Gill falls
Madushanka returns to the attack. Gill moves past Kohli and enters 90s with a hoick to mid-wicket that only he can play. Gill then collects two off the next ball. And wait what. Gill falls. He made 92. Edge to the keeper as he tried to play a ramp shot. He is gutted.
IND 193/2 (30)
LIVE IND vs SL: Who will get to hundred first?
Dushan Hemantha is back into the attack and Gill smokes him for a six straight down the ground. What a shot. Gill too enters 80s now. Kohli and Gill in a race to make the hundred first. Let's see who gets to the landmark first.
IND 185/1 (29)
LIVE IND vs SL: Super GILL
Chameera continues. Three dots. Pressure increases on Gill. How does he react? Smacks the short ball over deep midwicket for maximum. Two off the last 2 balls. 8 off the over.
IND 171/1 (28)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Kohli in 80s
Theekshana continues. Sri Lanka need wickets from somewhere. Starts off with the dot. Nissanka with another good save in deep backward square leg as Gill sweeped. Kohli is inching closer to the hundred.
IND 164/1 (27)
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: India on top
Chameera continues. What a shot from Kohli. A push on back foot to covers. Nissanka with a stunning save but the bowler fail to collect the throw and one more single has been taken by Indians. Kohli into the 80s now. Poor from Lankans. 11 off the over.
IND 162/1 (26)
LIVE IND vs SL: Theekshana continues
Kohli cuts it away for four runs. Inches closer to the 49th ODI ton. Single off the next ball. Too wide and short from Theekshana and Gill, Kohli score a boundary each as the spinner continues to make the mistake.
IND 151/1 (25)
LIVE IND vs SL: Chameera returns
Chameera returns to the attack. Kohli is on the charge but Chameera cut to the task as well. Gill collects single off the first ball. The two dots to Kohli. Three singles on the trot again. Four off the over.
IND 140/1 (24)
LIVE Updates India Vs Sri Lanka: India cruising
Maheesh Theekshana is back into the attack, replaces Hemantha. Kohli-Kohli chants at Wankhede followed by Sachin-Sachin chants. Two greatest Indian batters being cheered at Mumbai's iconic ground. Four off the over.
IND 136/1 (23)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Too many mistakes from Lanka
Sri Lanka have dropped too many catches in this game and they are surely paying the price for that as both batters get going at the Wankhede.
IND: 132/1 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Kohli hunting Sachin's record
Kohli is just one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar century record in ODI cricket and he will surely look to get that one today.
IND: 121/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka need wickets
Sri Lanka need wickets and they need them fast to get things going in their favour. Hemantha continues the attack with leg-spin.
IND: 120/1 (20 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka need wickets
Sri Lanka need wickets and they need them fast to get things going in their favour. Hemantha continues the attack with leg-spin.
IND: 120/1 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Fifty up for Gill
Shubman Gill is batting on 53 off 56 and he gets his fifty against Sri Lanka, what a young sensational player he is. Sri Lanka in desperate need for wickets at the moment.
IND: 119/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: India on top
India are on top of this contest at the moment. Kohli and Gill are toying with the Sri Lanka bowling attack in the middle in Wankhede.
IND: 113/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Fifty for Kohli
Virat Kohli completes his fifty and he is batting on 52 off 53 balls at the moment. Partnership of 100 runs up between Gill and Kohli. Rajitha comes into the attack now.
IND: 106/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Score: India on the charge
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill on the charge as both batters open their arms to get a couple of fours from that over. Sri Lanka certainly on the backfoot at the moment.
IND: 97/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Spin comes in
Sri Lanka bring in leg-spinner Hemantha to attack the stumps now. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are batting brilliantly in the middle so far.
IND: 88/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE Updates India Vs Sri Lanka: Kohli on the front foot
Madushanka returns to the attack. Leading edge off Kohli's bat again. He is playing on the front foot no matter which is also a chance for the bowlers. But lands safely as Kohli steals a quick single. He hits Gill on the legs on the full but no damage done. Mendis does not opt for the review. Again on legs and Gill scores a single at deep square leg.
IND 85/1 (14)
LIVE IND vs SL: Gill looking good
Theekshana continues. Three singles off the first three balls. Then a dot. Theekshana errs in line and bowls a wife down leg. Shubman then hits a boundary off the fourth ball, flicked for four. 10 off the over.
IND 82/1 (13)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli moving smoothly
Mathews continues. Virat Kohli can get to his 49th ODI century today. He is working hard for the runs right now. And is looking all set to equalise the Sachin Tendulkar. Four off the over.
IND 72/1 (12)
LIVE IND vs SL: Theekshana comes into the attack
First signg of spin as Maheesh Theekshana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and he is welcomed with a boundary by Kohli. Singles off the next four balls. Eight of the over.
IND 68/1 (11)
LIVE IND vs SL: Mathews continues
Mathews continues. Two singles off the first two balls followed by a dot. Kohli got beaten by the outswing. One quick single with a tap to Kohli. Gill walks into the defensive shot. Two dots to end the over. End of the powerplay as well.
IND 60/1 (10)
India Vs Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill gets going
Shubman Gill has taken over now. One 4 leg byes and then Gill plays through covers on the up to Rajitha. Rajitha bowls two dots on the trot to make a small comeback. Two off the last ball of the over. India also go past fifty.
IND 57/1 (9)
India Vs Sri Lanka: Matthews from the other end
Angelo Mathews, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Starts off with a dot. He is almost bowling medium paced spin. Shubman hits him for four runs. Lovely cut shot. Steals a single off the last ball.
IND 47/1 (8)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Rajitha into the attack.
Kasun Rajitha, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. He replaces Madushanka from this end. Poor fielding from Lankans. Gill with a push to mid off and the player makes a mess of it and a single is stolen. Kohli with two back to back boundaries. India gaining control back.
IND 42/1 (7)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Kohli dropped by Chameera
Chameera drops Kohli. Leading edge of the bat and Chameera fails to hold on to the one-handed catch. He is gutted. He also fell on his right shoulder, that has kept his away from the field for a long time. The next ball again comes in sharply. Kohli with a cover drive, extension of arms to reach out to the ball and finally Chameera is off the mark today. He bowled 15 dots. Physio out for Chameera as the pacer continues to have trouble with the shoulder. Chameera is holding his shoulder but continues. Completes the over.
IND 33/1 (6)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Gill off the mark with boundaries
Shubman Gill goes off the mark. Top shot that. On top of the ball by Madushanka and he pulls it away for four runs. Off the mark after 8 dots. Next ball, he slap-cuts it for four. Typical Shubman. Just beautiful on the eyes. Another wide in the over by Madushanka as he is straying down the leg side. Gill gets dropped in the covers by Asalanka. Big miss this from Lankans
IND 25/1 (5)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Lucky escape for Kohli
Chameera continues. Leading edge off Kohli's bat almost carried to the bowler. India look shaky at the start. The bowling has been good as well. On point. And the ball almost kissed the stump as Chameera brought one into Kohli. Inside edge off the bat, carried to keeper on one bounce. Kohli has luck riding on his side so far. Another maiden from Chameera.
IND 14/1 (4)
SL Vs India LIVE Score: Kohli coming into the groove
Kohli scores his second boundary. Madushanka bowls on his pads and this is easy for Kohli as he flicks it to deep square leg. Madushanka also bowls a wide in the over as the focus is to get Kohli to play to the short fine leg fielder. Good short delivery to wake Kohli up by Madushanka.
IND 14/1 (3)
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Chameera with the second over
Chameera from the other end. Starts off with four dots. The fifty is also a dot but it came in sharply and almost kissed the top of the stumps. Beautiful delivery from Chameera this. Hitting the right areas the Lankan pacers upfront. A maiden for Chameera.
IND 8/1 (2)
LIVE Score IND Vs SL: Kohli joins Gill
Virat Kohli comes in and he almost gives a catch to the short fine leg fielder. Great start fo Madushanka and the ploy to start with the left-arm pacer has worked for Sri Lanka. Kohli starts off with a boundary off the last ball of the over.
IND 8/1 (1)
IND Vs SL LIVE: Rohit Sharma falls
Madushanka opens the attack for Sri Lanka as they want to start off with a left-arm pace. Rohit hits him for a four off the first ball but Rohit falls on the next ball. Indian crowd stunned at Wankhede. Madushanka provides the first breakthrough for Lankans.
IND 4/1 (0.2)
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Time for Ball 1
We are done with the national anthems and it is time for the ball number 1. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill come out to the middle to open the innings. Kasun Rajitha with the ball in hand.
IND vs SL LIVE: Time for national anthems
Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan come out with the two teams led by Rohit Sharma and Kusal Mendis.
It is time for the national anthems. After this is over, we will have the first ball of the match.
India Vs SL LIVE: India go with winning combo
No change for India. It reflects Rohit is backing the winning combinations untill forced by a change. Expect Shami, Siraj and Bumrah to have a good game at Wankhede as all of them have played enough here. Spinners could be hit for big runs due to small size of ground. Pacers are key here at Wankhede.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Toss News
Sri Lanka win the toss and they are going to bowl first. India batting first. Playing 11s coming up.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Pitch Report
"It is the same pitch as the ENG v SA match - 64m and 69m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 76m. There is a bit of shine and it means that it'll not slow down as the game progresses. The challenge for the bowlers is to hit a length around 6.5-7.1 metres, a hard length which has proved difficult to get away. It's hot and the pitch is full of runs, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first." - Ricky Ponting and Michael Athedrton, in their pitch report.
LIVE IND vs SL: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka match is to come up in less than half an hour. Keep watching this space for all updates. We will soon also have the pitch report from Wankhede. Stay tuned.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Toss time?
India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis will be out for the flip of the coin at 1.30 pm IST and the playing 11s will be announced as soon as the toss takes place in Mumbai. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
LIVE IND vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Mumbai weather report
Will rain or poor air quality affect match no. 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Check India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Mumbai weather report HERE.
LIVE Updates India vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes new fifties record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (99) needs one more half-century to complete 100 half-centuries in international cricket. Can Rohit achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai today?
LIVE IND vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Rohit Sharma or Kusal Mendis? Virat Kohli or Sadeera Samarawickrama? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates India vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: India hold big edge in head-to-head
India and Sri Lanka have faced off in 167 matches in the past with India winning 98 of those ODI games and Sri Lanka winning 57. One match ended in a tie and 11 have ended in no-result. Can India continue their dominance over Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai today?
LIVE IND vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer eyes 2,000 ODI runs
If Shreyas Iyer scores 65 runs in his next three innings, he will become the third-fastest Indian to the 2,000-run mark. Can Iyer achieve this feat against Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai today?
LIVE Updates India vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Live streaming details
Team India will take on Sri Lanka in their seventh match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Check when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE IND vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's record
Former India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking another Tendulkar record. Currently, both are tied for 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions (seven). Kohli needs just another 34 runs this year to go past Tendulkar. Can Kohli achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka today.
LIVE Updates India vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Dunith Wellalage to return for SL?
Sri Lanka may opt to bring back left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage into the playing 11 in place of all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India in Mumbai today. Wellalage had picked up 5 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India in Colombo.
LIVE IND vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: India need Shreyas Iyer in form
Team India need Shreyas Iyer back in form ahead of the knockout matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Iyer has had scored of 0, 25, 53, 19, 33 and 4 but will be keen to perform on his home ground of Mumbai against Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Pitch Report of Wankhede
With only 25 ODIs being played here, the stadium is adequate. The average first-inning score in these games is 256, with neither side having a large advantage. The venue is known as a batters paradise.
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Star batters
Take a look at the highest century scorers in a single edition of the World Cup below. Quinton de Kock scored his fourth ton of this tournament on Wednesday against New Zealand.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma To Quinton De Kock; Most Centuries Scored In Single World Cup - In Pics
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Predicted 11s
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 clash taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We will take you through all the key updates from the contest.