SL: 9-4 (6) | IND Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Siraj, Bumrah On Fire, Sri Lanka 4 Down

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL): Team India, powered by brilliant knocks of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill posted 357 for 8 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka at Wankhede. Iyer made 92. Kohli scored 88 and Gill top-scored with 92. Earlier, Team India were invited to bat first vs Sri Lanka in match no. 33 of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first in what is a must-win game for the islanders. India are unchanged while Lankans have made one change to the playing 11.

Itis the home ground of in-form captain Rohit Sharma and he will surely look to make a mark tomorrow when his side takes on Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka in the World Cup clash. Hosts India are the only team unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will look to continue their dominant run. Sri Lanka's run in the tournament has been inconsistent so far and they need to win matches to keep their qualifications hopes alive.

