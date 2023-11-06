Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Zero Spirit Of Cricket,' Internet Divided In Opinions Following Angelo Mathews' Controversial Timed Out Dismissal

Experienced all-rounder and former Sri Lanka captain, Angelo Mathews, on Monday, became the first-ever batter in international cricket to be dismissed on account of 'time out' during the islanders' clash with Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The incident took place when Sri Lanka were 135-4 in the 25th over and Samarawickrama had just lost his wicket. Matthews took his time striding out to the crease and arrived to take strike after the stipulated three-minute mark. (Explained: What Is 'TIMED OUT' Dismissal And Why Angelo Mathews Was Given Out During Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match)

He ate up more time as he complained about an issue with the strap of his helmet, prompting the umpires to have a word with him. Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hassan appealed for a time-out as his charges gathered around him to celebrate. Matthews was seen having a discussion with Shakib, but Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal for a timeout and the umpires, following the rules, sent the former Lankan skipper trudging back to the dugout for a duck. Fans had different opinions after the dismissal as some believed Bangladesh did nothing wrong while the others believed it was against the 'Spirit of cricket'. Former India cricketer labelled the incident as 'pathetic' on social media.

Checkout the reactions here:

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023

"It's against spirit of cricket" Waqar Younis after Angelo Mathews was timed out after the strap of his helmet broke as he walked out to bat. Bangladesh captain Shaking appealed while he waited for the replacement & the umpires ruled in Bangladesh's favour pic.twitter.com/YpEczLyezj — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) November 6, 2023

Spirit of Cricket vs Laws of the Game debate is on. Should Bangladesh have withdrawn their appeal and let Angelo Mathews bat? #CWC23 #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/TJdKAQkjO6 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 6, 2023

If the bowling team gets a penalty when they don't complete their overs in time, the batting side should also adhere to rules regarding time constraints. Check your equipment before coming out on the field. No need to make it about the 'spirit of cricket'. November 6, 2023

Remember when Shami mankad Shana when he was out of the crease and nearing the century Captain Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal in the spirit of cricket. Shanaka then thanked Rohit sharma for his gesture.



Shakib should have done the same thing.



It’s all about sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/xx1nXXtHNg — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) November 6, 2023

Even Kohli could've appealed for Rizwan's wicket here , but he followed SPIRIT OF CRICKET thinking#BANvsSL pic.twitter.com/6fHbpI7mUV — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) November 6, 2023

Bangladesh who were crying about Harmanpreet Kaur's Spirit of Cricket just got Angelo Mathews for time out for helmet issues



Hypocrite Bangladeshi#SLvsBANpic.twitter.com/xAIhnTOZmV ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ (@aqqu___) November 6, 2023

If shamelessness and zero spirit of cricket had a face. #BANvsSL pic.twitter.com/ukgzEloL42 November 6, 2023

According to law 40.1.1, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be adjudged timed out. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Get Timed Out In International Cricket - WATCH)

Law 40.1.2 states that in the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that law, the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the 3 minutes referred above. After Mathews's dismissal by virtue of a timeout, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva stitched together a partnership to carry forward the Sri Lankan innings. (With ANI Inputs)