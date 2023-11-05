BAN: 25-1 (2.5) | BAN Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Lose Tanzid Hasan Early In Chase

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan has won the toss elected to field first against Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Angelo Mathews timed out dismissal has added a lot of spice to this contest now. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 279 in 49.3 overs. The teams cancelled their practice session due to bad air quality in Delhi but the game is expected to take place anyways. Sri Lanka are on thin ice as they need to win the remaining games to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Dushan Hemantha was inclueded in the lineup in place of Dhananjaya de Silva, but the legspinner ended up incurring costly outings against. They might consider reintroducing de Silva or go with Dunith Wellalage. A possible substitute for Dimuth Karunaratne is Kusal Perera.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 38 of ODI World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh.