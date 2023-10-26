Watch: 'This One Is Robbery', Sadeera Samarawickrama Catch To Dismiss Chris Woakes Goes Viral After Umpiring Controversy Erupts

All is not going well for the 2019 World Cup champions England as they suffered from another batting collapse in match no. 25 of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Sri Lanka bowled England out for just 156 runs on the board in 33.2 overs. Kusal Mendis displayed brilliant captaincy to stumble the England batting lineup after opener Dawid Malan departed inside the first ten overs leaving his team 45 for 1 in 6.3 overs.

After that, England never really settled after Dawid Malan's dismissal as wickets kept on falling following Joe Root's horror run out. Some of the fans were not impressed with the umpire's decision of giving Woakes out by declaring Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch as legal. Fans questioned that the camera angle did not show properly whether the catch was completed legally or not. (Cricket World Cup 2023: '2019 Karma At Its Best,' Fans Troll Jos Buttler's England After Another Flop Show Against Sri Lanka)

"This one is robbery.... With blurry views.. They gave out.... I'm not England supporter but really shocked with this decision... Literally umpire didn't have single clear view but still given it out," read a fan's comment on ICC's post of Samarawickrama's catch. ('Bazball Destroyed By Sri Lanka': Memes Pour In As SL Bowl Out ENG For 156 Inside 34 Overs In Cricket World Cup 2023)

Lahiru Kumara and Angelo Mathews bowled fiery spells to slice through England's strong batting lineup as Sri Lanka bundled out the defending champions for a paltry 156 in the World Cup match here on Thursday. Ben Stokes scored the highest for England at 43 off 73 deliveries. Jonny Bairstow contributed 30 while other batters faltered against Sri Lanka's bowling attack. Lahiru Kumara bagged three wickets for Sri Lanka while veteran Angelo Mathews scalped two wickets conceding just 14 runs. (With ANI inputs)