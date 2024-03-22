CSK Vs RCB Playing 11: MS Dhoni To DROP Himself After Quitting Captaincy? Are There Fitness Issues?

Is MS Dhoni fit? Is he playing the IPL 2024 opener vs RCB? Is he going to play all matches of this IPL? All these questions are floating all over social media since Dhoni announced he is quitting captaincy. Day before the CSK vs RCB clash, Chennai Super Kings released a statement, naming Ruturaj Gaikwad as replacement of Dhoni as the captain of the team. Gaikwad, while speaking to IPL, revealed that Dhoni had spoken to him about captaincy and asked him to be ready for the role at some point of time. However, the CSK opener did not know the time would come so soon.

Dhoni has been seen training hard for the upcoming season as he wants to leave with the record-breaking sixth IPL title. Stepping down as captain could be a reflection of the fact that Dhoni might retire from IPL after this season. But has he taken this decision to stop playing from this season itself? This question is troubling CSK fans a lot. But all of this is just an assumption.

As far as Dhoni's fitness is concerned, he has been running well and has looked in great shape. He has batted a long time in the nets too and had begun batting a month back. All of these things are a sign that Dhoni is looking to play this year.

His former India teammate Irfan Pathan met Dhoni a few days ago and found him in absolute good shape. Irfan, speaking to Star Sports, said that Dhoni was playing pickleball and his knee was also fit as ever. Dhoni had trouble playing with the troubled knee last year as it was strapped all through the tournament. But immediately after IPL 2023 was over, he underwent a surgery on it and got it fixed.

If you are a CSK and Dhoni fan reading this, you should not worry about your favourite cricketer's fitness. His decision to leave captaincy is to do with CSK needed a future leader. It does not mean he is not playing any match this year.

CSK and RCB Probable Playing 11s

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (Overseas), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell (overseas), Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green (Overseas), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Tooley (Overseas), Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

CSK: Rachin Ravindra (Overseas), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell (Overseas), MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner (Overseas), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman (Overseas)