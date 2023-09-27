'Damaad Jaisa Hai': Shah Rukh Khan Calls Virat Kohli His Own; Heartfelt Post Wins Internet

It is very rare that the 'Badshah' of Bollywood talks about the 'King' of cricket Virat Kohli. One has not seen many conversations of the two with each other in the past. But Virat and Shah Rukh share a close bond, and the biggest factor has beeen Anushka Sharma. Kohli's wife Anushka has worked with Shah Rukh in many films including her debut 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. Anushka went on to act along side SRK in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero.

On Wednesday, September 27, Shah Rukh started his #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) as he had some time to kill on a film's set. A fan of both Shah Rukh and Kohli asked the actor to say some words on former India captain in Jawan style. Shah Rukh paid heed to this request and posted a heartwarming response. Shah Rukh wrote, "I love

@imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara."

Shah Rukh said that Kohli is like his own and called him his 'son-in-law', meaning Anushka is like his daughter or sister. This is the first time that Shah Rukh has said something so lovely about Kohli and Anushka on the social media platform. Earlier this year, we saw how Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja once tapped to the steps of 'Pathaan' title track during an international. Shah Rukh had praised their performance using the social media platform.

Check out Shah Rukh's post for Virat Kohli below:

Virat will soon be trying to win India their third ODI World Cup. Arguably, India's best batter, Virat will be key to India's chances in the World Cup. He is also in good touch. He took rest from the 2 ODIs vs Australia but came back to feature in the last match.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for his next, which is 'Dunki', directed by Rajkumar Hirani. 'Dunki' is Shah Rukh's third comeback film. After a nearly six-year sabbatical, Shah Rukh created storm at the Box-Office with Pathaan, in January this year. His next was 'Jawan', which has already crossed the numbers 'Pathaan' made and has entered the Rs 500 crore club as well. 'Dunki' is also expected to create a stir at the Box Office.