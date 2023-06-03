David Warner Likely To Retire After THIS Test Match

In anticipation of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, scheduled from June 7-11, Australian opener David Warner has expressed his desire to conclude his Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2024, when Australia takes on Pakistan. Warner has confirmed that he will not be participating in the upcoming two Tests against the West Indies. However, he plans to continue playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA.

David Warner set to retire from Test cricket after the SCG Test against Pakistan in January 2024.



"I've always said the 2024 WC would probably be my final game" - Warner. pic.twitter.com/LguxFmJUjJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2023

"I believe you have to perform consistently. I've always mentioned that the (2024) World Cup would most likely be my final game. If I can score runs during this period and continue playing in Australia, then I can confidently say that I won't be available for the West Indies series. If I can make it through the WTC final and the subsequent Ashes campaign and make it to the Pakistan series, that would be my ideal time to retire," stated Warner, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Warner's place in the Test team has come under scrutiny due to his lacklustre form over the past three years. In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India, he managed only 26 runs in three innings before returning home due to injuries. In Tests played in England, Warner has an average of just 26.04, and he had a dismal outing during the 2019 Ashes tour, with an average of 9.50 and being dismissed seven times by veteran paceman Stuart Broad.

"My aim is to participate in the 2024 World Cup. It's something that is on my mind. We have a lot of cricket before that, and then I believe there's a break starting in February. So, I'll have to play in the IPL and other franchise leagues to maintain my rhythm before the World Cup in June," said Warner.

He added, "There will be plenty of cricket to play. Who knows, I might even go back and play a domestic Shield game for New South Wales."

Warner concluded by reassuring that his arm is feeling fine after being hit in the practice nets on the same left elbow that forced him to cut short his tour of India. Although it caused some soreness and required strapping, he is grateful that the impact wasn't more severe.

"It was sore, it hit me in the same spot but from a different angle. It went numb, and I had to get it strapped, but it's fine now — a little bit sore, but fortunately, it didn't hit the top," Warner concluded.