हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
David Warner

David Warner records most fifties in T20s as DC beat SRH to stay afloat in IPL 2022

David Warner's innings included 12 fours and 3 sixes as he took DC past 200 while batting first. 

David Warner records most fifties in T20s as DC beat SRH to stay afloat in IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

David Warner played like a dream in Match of IPL 2022 as he smashed an unbeaten 92 to help his team win the match vs his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Warner's innings included 12 fours and 3 sixes. But most importantely it was an innings for the team and not for himself. He sacrificed his 100 to ensure DC went past the 200-mark while batting first.

 

When he reached his fifty off just 34 balls, he created a world record as well, completing the 89th half-century in T20s, which is also the most in the format. He went past Chris Gayle's earlier record of 88 fifties. 

Warner heads this elite which includes batting greats like Virat Kohli who is at the third spot with 77 fifties followed by Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch who has 70 fifties to his name in the T20s.

India captain Rohit Sharma is also there at the 5th spot with 69 fifties to his name.

Courtesy his 92 and Rovman Powell's smashing fifty, Delhi amassed 207 for three in 20 overs. 

In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
David WarnerDC vs SRHIPL 2022
Next
Story

DC vs SRH IPL 2022: 'Team Man' David Warner refused the single to complete his 100, reveals Rovman Powell

Must Watch

PT35M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why is the opposition upset over the delimitation in Kashmir?