David Warner played like a dream in Match of IPL 2022 as he smashed an unbeaten 92 to help his team win the match vs his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner's innings included 12 fours and 3 sixes. But most importantely it was an innings for the team and not for himself. He sacrificed his 100 to ensure DC went past the 200-mark while batting first.

When he reached his fifty off just 34 balls, he created a world record as well, completing the 89th half-century in T20s, which is also the most in the format. He went past Chris Gayle's earlier record of 88 fifties.

Warner heads this elite which includes batting greats like Virat Kohli who is at the third spot with 77 fifties followed by Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch who has 70 fifties to his name in the T20s.

India captain Rohit Sharma is also there at the 5th spot with 69 fifties to his name.

Courtesy his 92 and Rovman Powell's smashing fifty, Delhi amassed 207 for three in 20 overs.

In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls.