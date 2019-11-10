close

India vs Bangadesh

Deepak Chahar creates record for best bowling figures in T20I

Nagpur: Pacer Deepak Chahar on Sunday created a record for the best bowling figures in a T20I match and he also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium.

Chahar ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka`s Ajantha Mendis to create the record. Mendis had recorded figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. In the match against Bangladesh, Chahar also took a hat-trick as he dismissed one batsman on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed two batsmen in the opening two balls of the 20th over.

Chahar took the wickets of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shaiful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman. India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs on Sunday to win the three-match series 2-1. Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul`s knocks of 62 and 52 respectively enabled India to post a score of 174/5 in the allotted twenty overs. India and Bangladesh will now face each other in the two-match Test series and the first game will be played from November 14-18.

India vs BangadeshCricketT20IDeepak ChaharRohit Shrama
