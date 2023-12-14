In a sensational display of skill and resilience, Rajasthan's captain, Deepak Hooda, etched his name in the record books during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semifinal clash against Karnataka. The 28-year-old maestro showcased his batting prowess by recording his highest List A score, steering Rajasthan to a remarkable victory.

A Captain's Knock

The match started on a shaky note for Rajasthan, losing two wickets with just one run on the board. Hooda, undeterred by the challenging situation, walked into bat and immediately took charge. His partnership with Karan Lamba proved to be the turning point, as they stitched together a phenomenal 255-run stand.

Hooda's Brilliant Century

Deepak Hooda's innings-defining century came off just 85 balls, demonstrating his aggressive yet controlled batting style. The Rajasthan skipper played with attacking instincts, reaching his ton in the 30th over. This marked his sixth century in List A cricket, catapulting him to 2,800 runs in the format.

Highest List A Score for Rajasthan

Hooda's remarkable knock of 180 off 128 balls not only secured Rajasthan's place in the final but also established a new record for the highest List A score by a batter from the state. His innings was laden with 19 fours and five sixes, showcasing his dominance with the bat.

Historic Achievement Against Karnataka

This innings also shattered the previous record for the highest score against Karnataka in domestic fifty-over cricket, underlining Hooda's dominance against a formidable opponent.

Road to the Final

Rajasthan, propelled by Hooda's heroics, secured a six-wicket victory over Karnataka. The team is now set to face Haryana in the summit clash on December 16 at Rajkot.