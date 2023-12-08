Delhi Capitals (DC-W): Full Players List In WPL Team Auction 2024: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

The second season of the TATA Women Premier League is all set to begin next year and the auction for the 2024 season is ready to take place on Saturday (December 9) in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals women's cricket has retained 15 players including the stars who are core to the team's lineup like Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kap, and captain Meg Lanning. DC-W has released Tara Norris which raised quite a few eyebrows. However, Norris not in the team means Marizanne Kap and Shikha Pandey would get more game time.

Delhi needs a versatile player in the middle-order who can play the role of a finisher as well as a hard hitter, as per the situation required for her team. Delhi Capitals released just three players of the team from last season which means they have put a lot of faith in the players who were part of their franchise in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The WPL is expected to be held in February-March next year.



Captain Meg Lanning is pumped for the upcoming season with her team, the Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty informed ESPN Cricinfo. Batty has been in close contact with the Australian women and DC-W cricket team captain. Lanning scored 345 runs in nine innings in the WPL 2023 seasons with a staggering strike rate of 139.11. Last month, she retired from international cricket. DC-W had a purse remaining of Rs. 2.25 crore with them before the auction, which was the second lowest of all the five teams.

DC Released Players List

Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris.

Delhi Capitals squad before WPL auction 2024:

Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shefali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy.

Players To Be Bought

We will update you soon as the soon players have been bought by the franchise. (Stay tuned)