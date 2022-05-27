हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik feels Babar Azam can join Virat Kohli in 'Fab 5', become No 1 player in the world

Karthik said that Babar has the potential to be in the same elite list which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson

Dinesh Karthik feels Babar Azam can join Virat Kohli in &#039;Fab 5&#039;, become No 1 player in the world
Dinesh Karthik and Babar Azam (Source: Twitter)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik feels that Pakistan captain Babar Azam can become the number 1 player in the world. 

"One-hundred per cent (he is capable of achieving that). He is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess and he has got some Test matches coming up. He has been phenomenal in all three formats of the game and he has done well in different batting positions too," Karthik said on The ICC Review.

"I wish him all the best and think he has the potential. He has got all the following of Pakistan helping him in abundance to go on and do special things for his country," he stated further.

Karthik, who made another return to the Indian team a few days ago, said that Babar Azam has all the potential to be in the same elite list which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson, who together are called 'Fab 4'. 

"It is a very strong ‘Fab Four' that we are talking about and they have obviously been there for much longer, but there is no doubt that Babar has all the credentials and he is going to make it a 'Fab Five'. There is no doubt he is there or thereabouts ... he is a very special player," said Karthik.

What makes Babar special is his balance while batting as well as his striking point.  

"The two things that struck me when I watched him bat is his balance and his striking point when he plays a ball. Whether it is on the front foot or the back foot, his ability to strike the ball more often than not under his eyes, has been phenomenal. He strikes the ball at the point where it is optimum power for where the ball is pitched and that makes him a very special player," he said.

DK, as he is popularly known as, said that Babar has brought changes in his technique to become a better version of himself. 

"When you play international cricket you have got to keep changing a little bit here and there to keep improving your technique. Sometimes just by one per cent a lot of the time so that so you can go on and achieve success in that particular tour you are on, so I think he has definitely tweaked his technique a bit here and there over a period of time," said Karthik.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dinesh KarthikBabar AzamVirat KohliKane WilliamsonDinesh Karthik on Babar AzamIPL 2022 Dinesh KarthikRCB vs RR Dinesh Karthik
Next
Story

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in 2nd Test to complete 1st series win under new coach Chris Silverwood

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Om Prakash Chautala sentenced to 4 years imprisonment in disproportionate income case