'Double ton' man Shubman Gill BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar's RECORD, read his TOP MILESTONES achieved during IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Shubman Gill scipted history on Wednesday at Hyderabad when he smashed an ODI double hundred vs New Zealand in the first match of the three-game series. He scored 208 off just 149 balls after India won the toss and opted to bat first. Thanks to his double hundred, India posted a massive target of 350 runs on the board for the Black Caps. But apart from Gill, no other batter could even reach a fifty. The second highest individual score for India was 34 made by Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya all had poor outings against Kiwis.

Also Read | Shubman Gill smashes double-hundred: Know about his Romantic life, affairs with Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar - In Pics

There are many records broken by Gill thanks to his 208-run knock. Lokk at the below.

Breaks Tendulkar's record for highest individual score vs NZ in ODIs:

On the way to his 208, Gill broke many records including one by Tendulkar. Before Gill, the record for highest individual score vs New Zealand in ODIs belonged to Tendulkar, who had made 186 vs Black Caps in 1999. Gill now tops the chart. The list also includes Australia's Matthew Hayden who scored 181 not out vs New Zealand at Hamilton in 2007. and D Callaghan who scored 169 not out in Ceturion in 1994.

Gill youngest to score a 200 in an ODI:

Gill became the youngest ever batter to smash a double hundred in ODIs. The earlier record was made just last year when Ishan Kishan, at 24 years and 145 days, smashed a double ton vs Bangladesh. Gill has now done it in at age of 23 year and 132 days. Rohit Sharma is the third youngest, at 26 year and 186 days vs Australia in 2013.

Gill breaks a Kohli record:

Shubman Gill has smashed a Virat Kohli record. Gill completed 1000 runs in just 19 innings. He is the fastest Indian to the landmark, going past Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who did it in 24 innings.

Shubman Gill fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill took just 19 innings to complete 1000 runs in ODIs, reaching the landmark during IND vs NZ 1st ODI at Hyderabad. Fakhar Zaman tops the list, doing it in 18 innings. Gill and Imam-ul-Haq have done it in 19 innings. Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Rassie van der Dussen have done itin 21 innings.