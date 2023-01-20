DUR vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 15 DUR vs PRE in Kingsmead, Durban, 9PM IST, January 20

The Durban Super Giants (DUB) will be up against the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) in Match No. 15 of the SA20 2023 on Friday (January 20) at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban. The Super Giants are currently in the fourth position with two wins in four league matches.

In their last outing, the Super Giants failed to chase down the target of 170 and need to be efficient in both batting and bowling departments. The likes of Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock are the key players for them at the top of the order.

On the other hand, the Capitals are the top of the table with three wins in four appearances. The last fixture witnessed them securing a clinical chase of 123. Their best performers have been Phil Salt and Anrich Nortje.

Joined the setup a day before the inaugural SA20 and made his presence felt like he’s been throwing fireballs for generations. Anrich Nortje has been in amazing form and the Round 2 of our Highveld Derby was proof that he can not only break partnerships, but slow down the Run-rate at will. Something which will be very important in a high-scoring game in Kingsmead.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 Match No. 15 Details

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Date & Time: January 20, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Phil Salt

Batters: Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, James Neesham

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Vice-captain: Phil Salt

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match No. 15 Predicted 11

Durban Super Giants: C Jonker, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, P Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj

Pretoria Capitals: Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks, Sam Dadswell, Miguel Pretorius, Wayne Parnell (C), James Neesham, E Bosch, Phil Salt, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid