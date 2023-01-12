EAC vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 3 EAC vs PRE in St George's Park, Gqeberha, 9PM IST, January 12

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will play their first match of SA20 with Pretoria Capitals, who are also making their but in the inaugural T20 league. What's not to be forgotten is that both these sides are new to the league and will take time to understand their game. Capitals are led by all-rounder Wayne Parnell while EAC are led by South African batter Aiden Markram. One has to say that Sunrisers look solid on paper with the likes of JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen in their side. Capitals too have some solid players that includes the likes of Philip Salt, Rilee Rossouw Josh Little and Anrich Nortje.

Pretoria's strength if their bowling. Apart from Parnell, they have the likes of Adil Rashid, Josh Little, Anrich Nortje which makes them one of the better bowling departments in the tournament with abundance of international talent in the lineup.

On the other hand, EAC also boasts of some quality bowlers that includes the likes of Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe but they fell short of big names after them. That is why EAC will have to depend on their batting. In other words, their batting unit has to do more of the heavy lifting in not just this match but overall in the tournament.

Suggested Playing XI for EAC vs PRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

EAC vs PRE Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Jordan Hermann, JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman, Mason Crane, Tom Abell, Sisanda Magala

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Josh Little, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius