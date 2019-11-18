Ellyse Perry sidelined for close to three weeks with shoulder injury

Australian women's cricket team all-rounder Ellyse Perry is all set to be sidelined for one to three weeks after sustaining a low-grade AC injury to her right shoulder.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury when she landed awkwardly on her shoulder while fielding during her franchise Sydney Sixers' clash against Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday.

As a result of the injury, Perry has also been ruled out of the next clash against against Hobart Hurricanes.

Announcing the news, the Sydney Sixers said that Perry will undergo further assessment later this week before any decision regarding her comeback will be made.

"Perry will miss this Wednesday’s match at North Sydney Oval before undergoing further assessment later this week. Club medical staff will provide further information then," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Sydney Sixers as saying.

Perry is the leading run-scorer in the Women's Big Bash League so far, having amassed 469 runs--including four half-centuries-- at 93.80 in just nine innings for Sydney Sixers. She has also picked up four wickets with her right-arm pace.