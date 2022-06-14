Joe Root came up with another sublime performance in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham scoring 176 in the first innings. This was the prolific run-getter's 27th Test ton -- and his 10th since the start of 2021.

The century was stunningly remarkable as Root had 26 boundaries and just one maximum, indicating he was willing to bide his time and not take the dangerous aerial route during his marathon 353-minute stay at the crease.

Interestingly, England women's team fast bowler Katherine Brunt, who recently got married to England teammate Nat Sciver, celebrated Root's century in a unique style. As Joe Root reached the magical three-figure mark, Brunt, who was present in the stadium, twerked on camera, which left her partner Sciver and England Women's star Isa Guha in splits. Watch the video here:

Talking about the match, New Zealand posted a target of 554 in the first innings after being put to bat first. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored 190 and 106 runs respectively. For England, James Anderson scalped three wickets while Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Jack Leach took two wickets each.

In return, England got bundled out at 539, with Trent Boult scalping five wickets and Michael Bracewell taking three. Coming to bat again, New Zealand ended their innings for 284/10 thus setting a 299-run target for the hosts.