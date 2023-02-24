ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal in Cape Town, 630PM IST, February 24

England Women cricket team will take on hosts South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Friday (February 24). The winner of this contest will face defending champions Australia, who defeated Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian side by 5 runs in the first semifinal on Thursday (February 23).

Ice-cool Nat Sciver-Brunt could be the calming influence England need in their semi-final showdown with South Africa, according to Danni Wyatt. Sciver-Brunt top scored with 81 from just 40 balls as England sealed their place at the top of Group 2 with an emphatic 114-run victory over Pakistan on Tuesday, Wyatt chipping in with a rapid 59 herself in a record ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 score of 213 for five.

Since securing their semi-final spot, the England squad have indulged in some sightseeing, an experience which for many proved rather more stressful than it should have been. “There were a few technical issues that made me very nervous before we boarded the cable car,” said Wyatt.

“It decided to drop a little bit and swing, it was a very terrifying experience. But Nat was as cool as a cucumber, nothing fazes her.

“She’s very chilled and that permeates across the team. Everyone really looks up to Nat and I'm just so glad she’s on our team. She’s hitting the ball like a beach ball at the minute. So hopefully she can keep that up and never change.”

Sciver-Brunt finished the group stage as the tournament’s top-scorer, with 176 runs including two fifties. Asked whether the all-rounder could challenge for Player of the Tournament, Wyatt said: “She’s definitely up there, isn’t she? It’s the business end of the tournament now, so hopefully she can keep up the good form and get some good runs over the next couple of games.”

England Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Details

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Date & Time: February 24, 630pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

ENG-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tyron, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp

ENG-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Predicted 11

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Brunt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, S Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, A Khaka, M Klaas, N Mlaba