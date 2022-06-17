NewsCricket
JOS BUTTLER

Jos Buttler smashes second-fastest hundred and breaks series of batting records vs Netherlands, check here

Jos Buttler broke many batting records as England posted a recod ODI total going past their previous best of 481/6 vs Australia in 2018. They posted 489/4 from the 50 overs. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

England vs Netherlands 1st ODI: England batter Jos Buttler came back to his brutal best on Friday (June 17), smashing the second-fastest ton for his side in the one-day internationals. Not to forget, he also holds the record for fastest and third-fastest ton in the ODIs for England. He reached the hundred vs Netherlands in just 47 balls. Earlier, Buttler has smashed hundred in just 46 balls vs Pakistan in 2015, his fastest. In 2019, he smashed another hundred vs Pakistan in 2019, it came off 50 balls which is third-fastest hundred for England. 

Dawid Malan too hit a century, scoring 125 off 109 balls that included 9 fours and 3 sixes. After completing his century he became only the second English player to have a hundred in all international formats. The interesting fact is that the first player to do so is Buttler again.

At the end of the 50 overs, England posted a recod ODI total going past their previous best of 481/6 vs Australia in 2018. They posted 489/4 from the 50 overs. 

More to come..

 

