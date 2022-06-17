England men's cricket team, led by hundreds from Jos Buttler Dawid Malan and and Philip Salt, created world record as the team posted 498/4 from the 50 overs vs Netherlands in the first ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on June 17 (Friday). Netherlands won the toss and took the decision to bowl first which backfired and the likes of Buttler and Livingstone made most of the reckless bowling display from the home team. Despite losing Jason Roy in just the 2nd over of the day, England got off to a blistering start thanks to knocks from Salt and Malan. Both of them struck hundreds while the show stealer was Jos Buttler, who smashed 162 off just 70 balls, that included 7 fours and 14 sixes. At one stage, he looked to set to get to his first double hundred in ODI cricket. However, with two wickets falling in quick succession in form of Malan and Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone came to the crease and smashed a fifty. He played most of the balls from thereon and Buttler did not get enough balls to reach his milestone.

RECORD ALERT



England end their innings on 498/4, the highest team total in men's ODI history



Scorecard: https://t.co/c0rzJBjRoe #NEDvENG

On the way to 498/4, England batters managed to break many a records. Here's a look at all of them.

- This is 1st time in England’s ODI history that 3 of their batters have scored hundreds in the same match - Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler. This feat has been achieved only twice in ODIs earlier and both by South Africa, who did is vs WI and IND in 2015.

- Dawid Malan has become only the second England men's player to score a ton in every international format. The first player to do so is Jos Buttler.

- Jos Buttler has now hit the fastest, second-fastest and third-fastest hundred for England in the ODIs.

46 balls - Jos Buttler v PAK, 2015

47 balls - Jos Buttler v NETH, 2022

50 balls - Jos Buttler v PAK, 2019

- Liam Livingstone smashed 32 runs from an over from Philippe Boissevain, which is noe the best over for England in ODIs. He beat the record of Dimitri Mascarenhas' 30 runs vs India in 2007.

- Liam Livingstone scored the fastest ODI fifty for England off just 16 balls. He finished the innings with score of 66 from 22 balls that included 6 sixes and fours each.