A cricket fan becamen a hit on internet all thanks to a glass of beer or the fallen glass of beer. Yes, you read it right. On the opening day of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at the beautiful Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham a female fan was enjoying her pint of beer when a shot from Daryl Mitchell ruined her moment. Daryl Mitchell was the batter who smashed the ball over long on region and that six fell straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer.

"It`s plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Slow motion television repeats clearly showed the splashdown.

Watch:

What a shot from Daryl Mitchell - hopefully he'll get the guy another pint...#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uDm7cu3RrN — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) June 10, 2022

Susan - the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell's pint hit - has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team ___#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022

Nearby England seamer Matthew Potts signalled from the boundary to his team mates what had happened, mimicking a glass and raising an imaginary pint.

"Come on Jack, keep him quiet. This is costing people a fortune in beer in the stands," quipped former England spin bowler Phil Tufnell on the BBC commentary. The Black Caps acknowledged the call and gave the fan a replacement pint.

The Twitter feed of England`s Barmy Army supporters` club said the Black Caps had bought the fan a replacement pint.

Mitchell was the best batter on the day for Black Caps as he finished the day on 81 with New Zealand in a strong position at 318/4. After England won the toss and asked visitors to bat first, New Zealand got off to a brilliant start with openers Tom Latham (26) and Will Young (47) putting on 84 for the first wicket. Devon Conway (46) and Henry Nicholls (30) also played well before getting out. Mitchell and Tom Blundell will resume the innings on Day 2 on 81 and 67. For England, Ben Stokes and James Anderson picked up 2 wickets each.