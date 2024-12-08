'Every Time He Walks Out...' Pat Cummins' Massive Statement On Adelaide Hero Travis Head

Australia levelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-1 with a thumping 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test in Adelaide. With this Australia maintained their unblemished record in Pink-ball Tests in Adelaide and also climbed to the top of World Test Championship standings.

Speaking after a resounding win, the Aussie skipper expressed satisfaction and felt that going 1-0 down in the series helped Australia get back to their best.

"Great week, great to level the series. You know, I think we were back to our best. I think being one down, no doubt there's a little bit more on it, trying to level up the series," Cummins said post-match in Adelaide.

"There was never that much noise within the group, we know what a good unit we are. I was happy, wasn’t too upset with how I bowled in Perth, felt really good this week and good to get a few wickets," he added.

Apart from Cummins, Mitchell Starc also delivered a standout performance at the Adelaide Oval, showcasing his class once again as he registered a stunning 6-48 in the first innings, before returning a brace in the second.

"Having someone like Starc, he’s amazing, just does it time and time again. He’s done it for over a decade now. Feel very lucky and privileged to have him in our team," said Cummins.

Meanwhile, the biggest contributor in Australia's win was Travis Head, who slammed a destructive 141-ball 140-run knock in front of his home crowd. Head counter-attacking innings turned the tide in his side’s favor.

The Australian skipper lauded Head’s ability to step up when the stakes are high.

"It feels like every time he walks out, the game's kind of in the balance, it can go one or two ways and, within the space of a session or so he really takes the game out of their (India) hands, and he just pressures right back onto the opposition, hits into weird areas," said Cummins.

"He feels like there's a small opportunity to up the ante and again just take the game away from the opposition. He's done it time and time again for us in many different formats and he's super impressive," he added.

With the series tied at 1-1, Australia will face India next in Brisbane in the third Test, starting next Saturday, December 14.