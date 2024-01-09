trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707980
EXPLAINED: Why MS Dhoni Never Won Arjuna Award Despite Winning 3 ICC Trophies For Team India

MS Dhoni received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, in 2007.

Written By Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 10:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sports honour, is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline. Mohammed Shami, the pacer of Team India was honoured with the award on Tuesday (January 9). However, some fans might be wondering why MS Dhoni has not got this received as he won the World Cup with India twice and a Champions Trophy as well which made him the most successful captain in history of Indian cricket.

The fact is that Dhoni is the only one to win the Khel Ratna before winning the Arjuna Award. He got the highest award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, in 2007 which is the highest sporting honour in India. (WATCH: Mohammed Shami Conferred With Arjuna Award By President Of India Droupadi Murmu)

Shami ended as the leading wicket-taker in last year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India with 24 scalps and broke several records. He was crucial in helping India reach the finals. He was also part of the team which finished as runners-up in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. (Don't Understand Scheme Of Things: Mohammed Shami On Playing T20 World Cup 2024 For Team India)

Several members of the Indian cricket fraternity congratulated pacer Mohammed Shami after he received Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of cricket in India, took to X and said it is "memorable moment" for the pacer.

"A memorable moment for #TeamIndia pacer Mohd. Shami who is conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards #NationalSportsAwards | @rashtrapatibhvn| @MdShami11," it said. Star India batter Virat Kohli congratulated Shami by commenting on his Instagram post. "Mubarak ho lala," Virat said.

Despite facing an injury setback post-World Cup, Shami remains optimistic about his return to action. His rehabilitation is underway, with the player expressing confidence in being fit for the upcoming Test series against England.

