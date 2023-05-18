Fans Call Out Star Sports For Running A 'Sexist' New Segment On TV During IPL 2023 Coverage

Star Sports, who are the official TV broadcaster for the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023), faced criticsm from fans on social media website Twitter after they ran a 'hot or not' segment. In this new segment ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match, Star asked the female anchors to left or right swipe the male cricketers who currently playing in Indian Premier League. The women on the show, including popular anchor Mayanti Langer, were shown photos of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Andre Russell and were asked to rate them. This brand new segment did not go down well with some fans who are viewers of the sports channel. They called out the broadcasters for their 'sexist' show, which aired LIVE on television sets.

Check out how fans slammed Star Sports for running a new segment that allegedly demeaned women:

i just hope virat kohli/shubman gill see this and sue star sports, they deserve it

Just reverse the situation with male anchors rating female cricket players and we will have a sexual harassment and objectification allegation ready.



Star Sports is in a deep mess

Mayanti, Star Sports' popular cricket anchor, appeared uncomfortable when told that Shubman was much younger than her during this segment. Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal was also in attendance during this segment.

RCB make short work on SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen smashed an IPL ton off just 49 balls but Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stole the limelight from him with a record opening stand in this season. Virat smashed his first hundred of IPL 2023 RCB beat SRH by 8 wickets to collect two important points in the championship which not only takes them near the playoffs but also boosts their NRR in the league. Earlier, Klaasen was might impressive as he smashed RCB bowlers all over the park after coming in at number 4 with SRH two wickets down for just 28 runs inside the powerplay. His 104 off 51 balls ensured SRH reached 186 for 5 in 20 overs. But Kohli and Faf played one of the best knocks of this IPL to guide RCB to a memorable win in Hyderabad.