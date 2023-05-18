Naveen-ul-Haq Brutally Trolled As Virat Kohli Hits Ton To Keep RCB's Playoffs Hopes Alive In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli pulled off a T20 batting masterclass in Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday night to help his side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This was a rare win for RCB at Hyderabad, a venue where they have seen more defeat than victories. It was all thanks to a brilliant hundred by Kohli, his first of IPL 2023 and sixth overall, as RCB won by eight wickets to keep the hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. Faf du Plessis too played a captain's innings, hitting a fifty to ensure Kohli and he stitched together the highest opening stand of the season (172).

Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir trolled

It has become a routine on Twitter that Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir get trolled whenever RCB or Virat Kohli do well and vice-versa. As soon a RCB beat SRH after a Kohli show, LSG cricketer and mentor faced the heat from cricket fans on the social media website. Take a look at the reactions below.

Gautam Gambhir & Naveen Ul Haq when #ViratKohli was batting: pic.twitter.com/Ugyjt8Bq61 — Vivek Shukla (@vivek_uoa) May 18, 2023

How can RCB qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs after win over SRH

After victory over Sunrisers, RCB have collected to more points and have jumped to fourth spot in the points table with 14 points. Either of Rajasthan Royals (RR) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be knocked out on Friday. PBKS, RR and KKR can all end potentially up with maximum of 14 points each. If RCB lose to Gujarat Titans and MI to SRH in their resptive last matches of group stage, they too will be on 14 points and then the one team with the best NRR will go though. At this moment, among the above mentioned teams, only RCB (0.180) and RR (0.140) have positive NRR.

Not to forget, both MI and RCB will be hoping for a LSG defeat against KKR too. In a nutshell, RCB should look to win their last league match with a healthy NRR. Even if MI win theirs, RCB are likely to go through with better NRR.