Father’s Day 2022: Arjun Tendulkar cooks THIS for breakfast for father Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tedulkar, who had previously shared a sweet picture with his daughter Sara Tendulkar a few days ago, took to Twitter on Father's Day (June 19) to post a picture in which he is praising the culinary skills of his youngest child, his son Arjun Tendulkar.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
  • Sachin shared the photo of his and Arjun while he is enjoying his breakfast on the dining table
  • Arjun Tendulkar is making fast progress in the world of cricket. He has already made his T20 debut for his domestic side Mumbai and is looking set for a first-class debut soon

Father's Day 2022: On June 19, the world over people celebrate the father's day. It is one day when sons and daughters around the world appreciate the hard work and labour of their father in bringing them up. Many celebrities too have taken to social media to post pictures with their father. There are others who are remembering their dads through pictures. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech revealed the name of their first kid on the occasion of father's day. Then there was Irfan Pathan who shared a heart-warming video of his father on his Instagram. 

Sachin Tedulkar, who had previously shared a sweet picture with his daughter Sara Tendulkar a few days ago, took to Twitter on Father's Day (June 19) to post a picture in which he is praising the culinary skills of his youngest child, his son Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun had cooked breakfast for his father on the occasion of the father's day and dad Sachin could not stop himself from telling this to the world. The MI all-rounder had made scrambled eggs for his dad as the sunday breakfast and going by the picture it seems the batting legend enjoyed his meal to the fullest. 

He shared the photo of his and Arjun while he is enjoying his breakfast on the dining table. He also wrote: "Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love...couldn't have asked for more."

Arjun Tendulkar is making fast progress in the world of cricket. He has already made his T20 debut for his domestic side Mumbai and is looking set for a first-class debut soon. He has also been travelling with the Mumbai Indians team for which his father played for many years. He has been part of MI camp for two seasons now and has not played yet. Hopefully, Arjun will be there in the playing XI at some stage in IPL 2023. 

