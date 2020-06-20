हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramchand Goala

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala dies aged 79

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala breathed his last on Friday morning in Mymensingh. He was 79-year-old at the time of his death.

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala dies aged 79
Representational Image

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala breathed his last on Friday morning in Mymensingh. He was 79-year-old at the time of his death.

Goala is survived by his grandson Akash Ghosh - his niece's son, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Goala featured in early Bangladesh side in 1980's and went on to become a pioneer left-arm spinner in the country.

Goala earned his maiden call-up for the national side at the age of 40. He represented Bangladesh against touring Bengal side and Sri Lankans in the 1980s. He also removed Arjuna Ranatunga, who later became the skipper of Sri Lanka.

Goala can be best remembered for playing cricket in Dhaka and Mymensingh for Abahani for nearly 15 years.He made his debut for Victoria Club in Dhaka Premier League in 1962.

Goala bid adieu to competitive cricket at the age of 53.

 

Tags:
Ramchand GoalaBangladeshSri LankaDhaka Premier LeagueCricket
Next
Story

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne extends stay with Glamorgan Cricket until 2022
  • 3,95,048Confirmed
  • 12,948Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M

Army allowed to take decisions at its own level amid India-China dispute: PM Modi