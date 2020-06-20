Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala dies aged 79

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala breathed his last on Friday morning in Mymensingh. He was 79-year-old at the time of his death.

Goala is survived by his grandson Akash Ghosh - his niece's son, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Goala featured in early Bangladesh side in 1980's and went on to become a pioneer left-arm spinner in the country.

Goala earned his maiden call-up for the national side at the age of 40. He represented Bangladesh against touring Bengal side and Sri Lankans in the 1980s. He also removed Arjuna Ranatunga, who later became the skipper of Sri Lanka.

Goala can be best remembered for playing cricket in Dhaka and Mymensingh for Abahani for nearly 15 years.He made his debut for Victoria Club in Dhaka Premier League in 1962.

Goala bid adieu to competitive cricket at the age of 53.