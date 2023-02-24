Former England Cricketer Sarah Taylor Reveals Pregnancy With Partner, Says 'Yes, I Am Lesbian'

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor revealed on February 22 (Wednesday) that she was pregnant with her partner Diana. The wicketkeeper and batter shared the good news with the fans on twitter, expecting warm congratulatory replies to her tweet. She did get some. But most of the fans questioned the pregnancy after which Sarah took it upon herself to explain it to them. In the announcement tweet, Sarah had written: "Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it x 19 weeks to go and life will be very different."

Explaining their pregnancy, Sarah, who is a Lesbian, said that she and her partner got the chance to become parents thanks to IVF. She wrote: "Well, I did not anticipate I should have attached an FAQ when announcing my partners pregnancy! Hopefully I can answer some questions. IVF: donated sperm from an unknown individual who wants to gift a very unique opportunity to others."

The retired cricketer that reminded the world that she is a lesbian and this fact is no more a secret. She wrote: "Yes I am a lesbian, and have been for a very long time. No it's not a choice. I am in love and happy, that's what matters. Every family is different...how it operates and how it looks. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported. We are all brought up differently with differing beliefs, I do not pass judgment on other's. I will however pass judgment on hate, mocking and abuse. You do not belong here. Love who you want as long as you're happy. Thanks to all who sent love and support. Love is love."

Sarah has been a vocal advocate for mental illness also. She herself took a mental health break in 2016 from playing cricket. She did return to represent England again. But in 2019, the England cricketer announced retirement from all forms of the game as she wanted to focus on her mental health.

Sarah played 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is for England scoring 300, 4056 and 2177 runs in three formats respectively. She was also a brilliant wicketkeeper, who finished career with 51 stumpings each in ODIs and T20Is and 2 in Tests.